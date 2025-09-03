The Mouthwatering $6 Pastry At Disney's Magic Kingdom Fans Can't Stop Raving About

There are a few different types of people at a Disney theme park. You've got the hardcore thrill ride crowd, of course, and then the character meet-and-greeters, and the ones with young kids who are just trying to survive. And then you've got the foodies — the ones who come to the parks on an empty stomach, ready for every Mickey-shaped, movie-themed treat the park has got, and willing to spend a pretty penny on their food for the day. If you're in that last camp, we have good news for you (beyond the fact that you are allowed to bring your own food into the Disney parks to save some cash): One of the latest viral pastries Magic Kingdom has to offer will only set you back $5.99, and fans say it truly hits the spot.

The dessert, dubbed the Crème Brûlée Croissant, is available at Gaston's Tavern in Magic Kingdom, and is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Crispy, flaky, filled with a generous amount of vanilla bean custard and topped with a caramelized crust, the shareable dessert is simple but decadent, using classic flavors in a new and inventive way to build the perfect combo of flavors and textures.