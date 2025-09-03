The Mouthwatering $6 Pastry At Disney's Magic Kingdom Fans Can't Stop Raving About
There are a few different types of people at a Disney theme park. You've got the hardcore thrill ride crowd, of course, and then the character meet-and-greeters, and the ones with young kids who are just trying to survive. And then you've got the foodies — the ones who come to the parks on an empty stomach, ready for every Mickey-shaped, movie-themed treat the park has got, and willing to spend a pretty penny on their food for the day. If you're in that last camp, we have good news for you (beyond the fact that you are allowed to bring your own food into the Disney parks to save some cash): One of the latest viral pastries Magic Kingdom has to offer will only set you back $5.99, and fans say it truly hits the spot.
The dessert, dubbed the Crème Brûlée Croissant, is available at Gaston's Tavern in Magic Kingdom, and is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Crispy, flaky, filled with a generous amount of vanilla bean custard and topped with a caramelized crust, the shareable dessert is simple but decadent, using classic flavors in a new and inventive way to build the perfect combo of flavors and textures.
Why this pastry beats out the competition
Of course, there are a lot of options when it comes to Disney park food, and certainly a lot of underrated Disney World food gems. At Gaston's Tavern alone, you can also order a warm cinnamon roll (for $1 more than this custard-filled croissant) and a chocolate cupcake. So what makes this sugary option stand out? It's all about preference, of course. But for a glimpse of what fans are really loving about it, one well-known Disney update account called Food At Disneyland summed up the star features of the pastry in a Facebook post praising the rich filling and unabashed sweetness of the crème brûlée croissant, plus it's large enough to share (if you're feeling generous enough to do so). Their singular criticism? The fact that, as of yet, this treat is not available at any of California's Disney theme parks, instead being a Florida exclusive.
But if you are desperate to try this treat at home, and lack the baking expertise to invent your own recipe, we have a suggestion for you. It's not guaranteed, but if you ask a cast member politely, they will sometimes send you the real recipe so you can recreate official Disney Park food at home, free of charge.