Olive Garden's Signature Salad Is Top Notch, But Make It Even Better With This Hack

Olive Garden's signature salad is one of those menu items that's stood the test of time for being crisp, tangy, and perfectly tossed — and did you know there's actually a special serving trick that makes Olive Garden salads taste so good? Hint: It involves chilling the salad plates. Not just a plain iceberg lettuce and tomato combo, this one is loaded up with pepperoncini, red onion, and some crunchy croutons to make it feel way more exciting than the standard house salad in most other establishments.

But just because it's good doesn't mean it can't get better, right? To elevate it beyond the usual, here's the move you need to make: Ask your server for half house dressing and half ranch (or even swap in balsamic instead). This one tiny tweak makes a big difference. Before, the salad just had a sharp vinegar bite from the Italian dressing, but once you add in the creaminess of ranch to balance it out, it becomes next level. The ranch makes the dressing more substantial so it'll cling to the ingredients better, making the flavors feel more rounded, whereas balsamic will add a sweet, fruity, and tart contrast. Using two salad dressings instead of one is a great hack, and sometimes it's just about implementing these little changes to switch up the whole vibe of your meal.