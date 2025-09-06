The Costco Olive Oil You Should Avoid Buying (And Why)

Whether you're devoted to extra virgin olive oil or swear by its refined state, olive oil is a staple in many kitchens for a reason. In case you're late to the party, the secret to an excellent bottle of olive oil lies in its origin, viscosity, color, and scent — and it all begins with picking the right bottle off the shelves. When we made a Costco run in search of the best Kirkland Signature brand olive oils to rank, there was one bottle which we couldn't possibly recommend: Kirkland Signature Olive Oil.

Those who take their olive oil selection seriously will know the importance of a flavorful and top-quality bottle. The issue with Costco's Kirkland Signature Olive Oil was that it turned out to be lighter in color than the other oils in the rankings (which suggests less potency), and lacked the oomph expected of olive oil. Its color and viscosity also matched canola oil more than olive. The weak flavor may be down to the fact that it offers only 15% extra virgin olive oil and the rest is refined. Extra virgin olive oil is praised and often preferred for its rich taste which complements dressings and dips, and the low percentage of EVOO in this bottle might be to blame for its poor ranking.