How To Nail Lamb Burger Doneness For A Juicy Bite All The Way Through

When it comes to burgers, it seems like everyone claims to have the best recipe. Whether you're smashing them until they're paper thin to get those lacy, crispy edges, cooking thick patties to medium-rare perfection, or even keeping things classic with the best Burger King whoppers, there are a million and one ways of cooking burgers — and they're all delicious. But, when it comes to making lamb burgers, you might find yourself a little more at sea.

Less popular than the classic beefy variety, lamb burgers are a fantastic option nonetheless. They have meaty, rich flavors that offer a sophisticated alternative that works wonderfully when grilled, especially over charcoal for that classic Middle Eastern kebab flavor. But, like any burger, lamb patties are at risk of drying out. To find out how to avoid that particular fate, we spoke to chef John Politte, founder and host of "It's Only Food."

According to Politte, handling your mince with care is essential. "Don't overmix the meat," he told us. "Gentle, minimal handling preserves air pockets that keep the burger loose and moist." You could also add an extra ingredient to inject the patty with even more moisture: "A spoonful of Greek yogurt or finely grated onion mixed into the meat can amplify juiciness," Politte said (and you get a burst of extra flavor). Finally, make sure you rest your patties before serving. This crucial step lets the juices redistribute throughout the meat, resulting in a perfectly moist bite every time