The Best Shape For A Dining Room Table If You Love To Host Large Dinner Parties

If you're serious about planning a dinner party, the most important consideration besides the decor and lineup of dishes is your dining room table. We've all been there, cramped around what would've been a beautiful evening of hors d'oeuvres, punchy natural wines, and catching up with friends ... but the seating is just too tight. The shape of your dining table matters if you're hosting a large gathering and want to accommodate your guests comfortably. So Chowhound reached out to Jessie-Sierra Ross, who runs the home entertaining and cooking blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, and is the author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," for advice. And as it turns out, the best shape is a rectangular table.

There are, of course, going to be inherent limitations to choosing a table, notably "the shape and size of your dining room or hosting space," says Jessie-Sierra. However, she adds that, "At minimum, you should be able to seat 6-8 people comfortably," which does seem a reasonable place to start. Jessie-Sierra suggests a rectangular table "with one or two insertable leaves that grow the tabletop when you need it." Leaves are a stylish and space-saving way to double seating in seconds, and help adjust your table to better suit your hosting needs.

While there's no inherently correct option across the board, generally Jessie-Sierra recommends a table that is "large enough to accommodate your guests with plenty of elbow room." Though it is key to ensure that there is still enough room to move around. There's nothing worse than feeling stuck in your seat. "I think the design and type of table is up to the eye of the beholder," admits Jessie-Sierra, but there are still many considerations to make. "Quality should be a priority, particularly if you're going to be using this piece of furniture often."