The Important Tip To Remember For Keeping Your Glass-Top Appliances In Perfect Condition
Besides their sleek good looks, there are a lot of reasons to get a glass-topped appliance. It's easy to wipe up after messes, they often come with built-in safety features, and they can double as extra counter space when you're not using them. There are downsides, too, however, including permanent staining, scratches, and costly repairs if they break. For the inside scoop on keeping glass surfaces in tip-top shape, we had an exclusive chat with cleaning expert Kathy Cohoon, operations manager at Two Maids, a professional cleaning service. Cohoon has seen quite a few glass-topped appliances in her line of work, so she knows exactly what to do — and more importantly, what not to do to keep them looking pristine. Her top tip is to always be careful about what comes in contact with the glass.
"Be mindful of the cookware you use," she said, adding, "pots and pans with rough bottoms can scratch the glass. To protect the surface while cooking, always lift cookware rather than dragging it across the stovetop."
Cohoon also says to avoid abrasive cleaners and cleaning tools like steel wool or rough scrub pads if you want to clean a glass stovetop without leaving a single scratch. "Even if you're tempted when faced with burnt-on food, these tools can scratch the surface. Instead, stick with non-abrasive methods, and be patient," she said.
Keep up with regular cleaning and maintenance
Besides keeping scratchy pots and scrub pads off of your appliances, the easiest way to keep your glass surfaces looking like new is to keep up with regular maintenance and cleaning. Not only will the surfaces always look good, but you'll avoid more work for yourself down the road — and more importantly, any damage. Kathy Cohoon says to wait until the surface is cool before cleaning, and then use a non-abrasive cleaner and a soft sponge or microfiber towel to wipe away any spills or splatters. "It's important to clean up messes promptly because spills that sit too long can bake onto the surface, making them much harder to remove," she said. "Over time, this buildup can stain or even damage the glass, shortening the life of the appliance."
Always wipe the glass surface of any appliance down after each use, said Cohoon, and do a weekly deeper clean with a solution of vinegar and water to keep the surfaces looking spotless. Although it might be tempting to reach for commercial cleaners to help you get the job done, Cohoon advises against this in cases of products containing ammonia, as these can be overly harsh.
Treat your glass surfaces with a little TLC, and you'll be rewarded with appliances, and even glass countertops, that look brand new for years to come.