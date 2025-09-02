​​The Important Tip To Remember For Keeping Your Glass-Top Appliances In Perfect Condition

Besides their sleek good looks, there are a lot of reasons to get a glass-topped appliance. It's easy to wipe up after messes, they often come with built-in safety features, and they can double as extra counter space when you're not using them. There are downsides, too, however, including permanent staining, scratches, and costly repairs if they break. For the inside scoop on keeping glass surfaces in tip-top shape, we had an exclusive chat with cleaning expert Kathy Cohoon, operations manager at Two Maids, a professional cleaning service. Cohoon has seen quite a few glass-topped appliances in her line of work, so she knows exactly what to do — and more importantly, what not to do to keep them looking pristine. Her top tip is to always be careful about what comes in contact with the glass.

"Be mindful of the cookware you use," she said, adding, "pots and pans with rough bottoms can scratch the glass. To protect the surface while cooking, always lift cookware rather than dragging it across the stovetop."

Cohoon also says to avoid abrasive cleaners and cleaning tools like steel wool or rough scrub pads if you want to clean a glass stovetop without leaving a single scratch. "Even if you're tempted when faced with burnt-on food, these tools can scratch the surface. Instead, stick with non-abrasive methods, and be patient," she said.