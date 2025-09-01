The Absolute Highest Protein Menu Item At Panera Bread
If you're looking for something light, like a salad or sandwich, or something cozy like a cup of soup or bread bowl, Panera Bread is the place to be. This fast-casual chain is consistent in offering a menu that can fit a variety of tastes and preferences, and it has plenty of healthier options for those with specific nutrition goals in mind. In fact, something about Panera that many people don't know is that it was one of the first national chain restaurants to make calorie information available to customers.
If one of your health goals is getting more protein in your day, Panera has some tasty options that are extremely high in protein. For instance, the absolute highest protein menu item at Panera Bread is the Toasted Italiano sandwich, with 60 grams of filling protein in each order. However, depending on your personal goals, it's important to note that orders high in protein may not always be the "healthiest" options on the menu.
Is the Toasted Italiano Sandwich worth it?
The high-protein Toasted Italiano Sandwich is made with soppressata, black forest ham, lettuce, red onions, and provolone cheese sandwiched between a French baguette (which is now partially baked at Panera, since it no longer bake its bread fresh on location). It's a delicious choice when you want something hearty, and we even ranked it as the No. 2 best-tasting sandwich at Panera Bread. And while it's the highest-protein menu item at Panera, there are a few things to consider in terms of nutrition.
For instance, a full sandwich might have 60 grams of protein, but it also comes with 4,230 milligrams of sodium. To put that into perspective, the FDA recommends eating no more than 2,300 milligrams in an entire day — almost half of the amount in just one sandwich! Consuming too much sodium can increase the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure. Similarly, there are about 20 grams of saturated fat (a type of fat that can be unhealthy for your heart in large quantities) in the Toasted Italiano, which is more than the American Heart Association's recommended daily limit of 13 grams.
For some high-protein menu items at Panera that are also healthier overall, try the Green Goddess Salad with Chicken, the Ciabatta Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich, or the Chicken Noodle Soup.