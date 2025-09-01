The Absolute Highest Protein Menu Item At Panera Bread

The high-protein Toasted Italiano Sandwich is made with soppressata, black forest ham, lettuce, red onions, and provolone cheese sandwiched between a French baguette (which is now partially baked at Panera, since it no longer bake its bread fresh on location). It's a delicious choice when you want something hearty, and we even ranked it as the No. 2 best-tasting sandwich at Panera Bread. And while it's the highest-protein menu item at Panera, there are a few things to consider in terms of nutrition.

For instance, a full sandwich might have 60 grams of protein, but it also comes with 4,230 milligrams of sodium. To put that into perspective, the FDA recommends eating no more than 2,300 milligrams in an entire day — almost half of the amount in just one sandwich! Consuming too much sodium can increase the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure. Similarly, there are about 20 grams of saturated fat (a type of fat that can be unhealthy for your heart in large quantities) in the Toasted Italiano, which is more than the American Heart Association's recommended daily limit of 13 grams.

For some high-protein menu items at Panera that are also healthier overall, try the Green Goddess Salad with Chicken, the Ciabatta Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich, or the Chicken Noodle Soup.