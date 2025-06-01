Which Starbucks Drinks Have The Lowest Amounts Of Sugar?
If you — like two-thirds of Americans –- are trying to cut back on sugar, one great place to start is with your Starbucks order. According to a scientific review of national research survey data published in the Nutrients journal, 42% of our added sugar intake comes from sugar-sweetened beverages. While an afternoon Starbucks run may seem like you're just getting coffee, it can also be the source of a whole lot of added sugar. For example, a venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino has a whopping 78 grams of sugar. The easiest way to cut back would be to go for a plain black black coffee, tea, espresso or Americano, which all naturally have 0 grams of added sugar. However, there are also a few low-sugar options and swaps that will allow you to continue making your Starbucks run the sweetest part of your day.
There are a few things to note when determining which of Starbucks' drinks have the most sugar, since the coffee chain does list all of the information you need to know on its website. The limits on sugar recommended by health authorities, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture — approximately 50 grams per day — are for added sugar, not the natural sugars that are found in all fruits, vegetables, grains, and dairy products. Since many Starbucks drinks are made with dairy, you should pay more attention to the ingredients list to see how often sugar and other sweeteners are listed to get a general idea of how much added sugar is in a beverage. For instance, that Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino lists sugar and corn syrup eight times between its various sauces and toppings.
Choose creaminess over sweetness
If it's the creaminess of Starbucks drinks you enjoy, you're in luck. The coffee giant's iced and hot beverages with steamed, foamed, or cold milk –- like a caffe misto, iced. or hot latte, macchiato, flat white, or a cappuccino –- all have 0 grams of added sugar. For those drinks, the sugar included in the nutrition information on the chain's website is lactose, a naturally occurring sugar in milk. If you prefer non-dairy options, keep in mind that alternatives like soy, almond, and oat milk have between 4 and 10 grams of added sugar in an 8-ounce serving, but it's a small amount relative to Starbucks' sugar bombs.
Just as a latte isn't just coffee, keep in mind that many of Starbucks' tea drinks aren't just tea. The Iced Chai Latte may be described on the website as "black tea, infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices," but the drink is made from a chai tea concentrate that includes the spices as well as enough sugar and honey for a grande-sized latte to contain 42 grams of sugar. The matcha in the Iced Matcha Latte is unsweetened but the three pumps of simple syrup in a grande bring its total sugars to 25 grams.
If you want something with 0 grams of sugar, stick with the basics – Iced Black Tea, Iced Passion Tango Tea, and Iced Green Tea. Even the iced tea/lemonade versions of these drinks have a reasonable 11 grams of sugar in a grande-sized serving. However, note that Starbucks' Refreshers line also contains significant amounts of sugar, ranging from 19 grams in a grande Mango Dragonfruit to 32 grams in the grande Strawberry Acai Lemonade.
Downsizing and customizing helps cut sugar
If you're not interested in giving up your favorite Starbucks order altogether, you can cut back on sugar by choosing a different drink size and customizing your drink using ordering hacks. Opt for a tall Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino instead of the venti, for example, and you'll get a little more than half the sugar — 42 grams versus 78 grams. You can also ask for fewer pumps of the dark caramel sauce — or any of the sauces, drizzles, flavors, and syrups in many Starbucks' drinks. For lemonade-based drinks, you can ask for light lemonade or no lemonade at all. While you'll surely reduce the added sugar, since Starbucks doesn't list the sugar content of its individual ingredients, it's hard to know exactly how much.
Starbucks does have a sugar-free option for its vanilla syrup, which will certainly lower the added sugar in any of its vanilla-flavored beverages. As with sodas, it's important to know what's in sugar-free (or zero-sugar) beverages. Most are sweetened with some form of low- or no-calorie sweetener, but Starbucks doesn't list the sugar-free vanilla syrup's ingredients on its website.
Cutting back on sugar at Starbucks doesn't have to cast a sour note on your afternoon. With a little forethought, some information from the company's website or app, and a little creative thinking, you can still have your coffee and drink it, too.