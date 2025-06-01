Which Starbucks Drinks Have The Lowest Amounts Of Sugar?

If you — like two-thirds of Americans –- are trying to cut back on sugar, one great place to start is with your Starbucks order. According to a scientific review of national research survey data published in the Nutrients journal, 42% of our added sugar intake comes from sugar-sweetened beverages. While an afternoon Starbucks run may seem like you're just getting coffee, it can also be the source of a whole lot of added sugar. For example, a venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino has a whopping 78 grams of sugar. The easiest way to cut back would be to go for a plain black black coffee, tea, espresso or Americano, which all naturally have 0 grams of added sugar. However, there are also a few low-sugar options and swaps that will allow you to continue making your Starbucks run the sweetest part of your day.

There are a few things to note when determining which of Starbucks' drinks have the most sugar, since the coffee chain does list all of the information you need to know on its website. The limits on sugar recommended by health authorities, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture — approximately 50 grams per day — are for added sugar, not the natural sugars that are found in all fruits, vegetables, grains, and dairy products. Since many Starbucks drinks are made with dairy, you should pay more attention to the ingredients list to see how often sugar and other sweeteners are listed to get a general idea of how much added sugar is in a beverage. For instance, that Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino lists sugar and corn syrup eight times between its various sauces and toppings.