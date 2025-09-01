The Simple Way To Serve Rotisserie Chicken That Tastes Like You Cooked All Day

We've all been there: you buy a rotisserie chicken at the grocery store with the best intentions, but after a while, it takes on a unappetizing taste, and the texture of leftover fast food. But there's a way you can prepare rotisserie chicken to make it taste homemade, fresh, and like you've been cooking it all day — and that's by reheating it in a sauce. When you reheat a rotisserie chicken in sauce or marinade, you are giving the meat a second chance to absorb new flavors.

Rotisserie chicken has already been through the protein coagulation process, so the muscle fibers have tightened and expelled their moisture. But when you add a new liquid, like a flavorful sauce, the fibers soak up whatever you are cooking them in, like a sponge. So a piece of rotisserie chicken simmered in buffalo sauce will taste much more like buffalo chicken instead of just chicken with sauce on it, because it was actually cooked in buffalo sauce.

Remember to peel the skin off (it won't crisp or add flavor in liquid, and will actually just get soggy). You can also break your chicken down into bite-sized pieces to open up the surface area, allowing for maximum flavor absorption. After you chop your chicken, select your liquid medium of choice. This could be as simple as broth made with leftover rotisserie chicken and herbs, or as complex as a coconut curry or smoky chipotle marinade.