The Popular Store Chain With A Standout Selection Of Bourbon

When deciding where to grab your next bottle of whiskey for that Boulevardier or Old Fashioned you've been dying to make, you may not imagine that Target could be one of your best bets for cost-effective variety. Shockingly, this massive corporation known for its affordable in-house clothing brands, back-to-school selection, and yummy store-brand snacks could also be your next bourbon destination.

In fact, bourbon is available in many varieties at Target — while exact numbers vary, a quick search on Target's website brings up myriad results, ranging from Bulleit to Woodford Reserve. Additionally, the chain carries well-known standard whiskeys alongside a wide variety of less-common Japanese, Irish, and Scotch whiskeys. (We've got you covered if you still need to know the difference between whiskey and scotch.) The grocery-focused corporation retrieves a vast 464 results on its website when one types "Whisky" (the Scottish spelling of "whiskey") into the search bar, while "Whiskey" delivers 317 results. However, it's worth noting that not every search result is a singular bottle, as some are specialty gift sets and glassware designed to best appreciate the array of bourbon blends the store offers.

In terms of pricing, the cheapest offerings come down to standard mini bottles that cost just $0.99, while pricier bottles can rack your total up to around $100 for premium blends like Angel's Envy, Jefferson's, and Knob Creek 12yr. Of course, Target's complete offerings and varieties vary from location to location and depend on stock availability — and if you still want to get in on the fun but are after cheaper options, you may want to check out these whiskeys under $35 that are absolutely worth the try.