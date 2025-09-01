The Popular Store Chain With A Standout Selection Of Bourbon
When deciding where to grab your next bottle of whiskey for that Boulevardier or Old Fashioned you've been dying to make, you may not imagine that Target could be one of your best bets for cost-effective variety. Shockingly, this massive corporation known for its affordable in-house clothing brands, back-to-school selection, and yummy store-brand snacks could also be your next bourbon destination.
In fact, bourbon is available in many varieties at Target — while exact numbers vary, a quick search on Target's website brings up myriad results, ranging from Bulleit to Woodford Reserve. Additionally, the chain carries well-known standard whiskeys alongside a wide variety of less-common Japanese, Irish, and Scotch whiskeys. (We've got you covered if you still need to know the difference between whiskey and scotch.) The grocery-focused corporation retrieves a vast 464 results on its website when one types "Whisky" (the Scottish spelling of "whiskey") into the search bar, while "Whiskey" delivers 317 results. However, it's worth noting that not every search result is a singular bottle, as some are specialty gift sets and glassware designed to best appreciate the array of bourbon blends the store offers.
In terms of pricing, the cheapest offerings come down to standard mini bottles that cost just $0.99, while pricier bottles can rack your total up to around $100 for premium blends like Angel's Envy, Jefferson's, and Knob Creek 12yr. Of course, Target's complete offerings and varieties vary from location to location and depend on stock availability — and if you still want to get in on the fun but are after cheaper options, you may want to check out these whiskeys under $35 that are absolutely worth the try.
State laws may prevent access to bourbon at Target
Target has been carrying alcohol at select locations since 1996, so the chain's veteran status in the market could help explain its wide variety of bourbons. From lower-shelf well liquor, which is often the cheapest option at your local dive, to premium whiskeys that would nicely complement even the most elevated of home bars, Target has it all. That said, much of the United States is unable to access liquor in Target stores. This is due to states like North Carolina, Colorado, Texas, and Delaware being among the many states that don't permit the sale of hard liquor in grocery stores (or anywhere outside of designated liquor stores). Don't try to skirt the law by ordering alcohol grocery stores online, either, as there are strict laws for online liquor transactions, too.
Whiskey enjoyers on Reddit have noticed that you can get some really nice varieties of bourbon for quite cheap at Target. Others were surprised Target carried liquor at all, which could be those pesky state-specific liquor laws at play. For example, one user wrote, "As someone from Texas — this still weirds me out that people can get liquor at a grocery store." Regardless of if you can take advantage of Target's offerings, though, it's important to familiarize yourself with all of the standard terms to know before buying whiskey to make sure you get exactly what you need, from "single malt" to "bottled in bond."