Martha Stewart's Canned Secret Ingredient For Mac And Cheese With Big Flavor

While Martha Stewart's favorite recipes can be rather upscale, some of her most popular ones are classic comfort foods that she elevates with simple household ingredients. Perhaps one of the best examples of this is her twist on mac and cheese. The food icon elevates the classic dish by combining it with another household staple — canned tomato soup. This is a great way to turn boxed mac and cheese into a layered pasta dish that's nonetheless ready in a matter of minutes. It even works if you're making the mac and cheese from scratch; a touch of tomato soup provides an added layer of complementary flavors that brings out all the notes in the recipe.

Tomato and cheese are a classic combination because the acidity of the former perfectly balances the creamy, nutty notes of cheese. Add the characteristic gooey texture of a good mac and cheese into the mix, and you have a winner that will feel equally at home on a simple weeknight dinner or a Thanksgiving meal. And if you're still in doubt, this tomato soup secret was used by Martha Stewart's grandmother and has been passed down to the culinary icon from her mother, Mrs. Kostyra aka Big Martha — who in turn had learned the recipe from her mother.

Incorporating the soup is as easy as adding it to the milk, which is then used as a base to make the cheese sauce. Be careful with how much you add; the milk should just about get a pink hue lest the tomato soup overwhelm the other flavors. Then, continue as you would with your regular method of making mac and cheese.