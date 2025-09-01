Costco Vs Sam's Club — Which Has The Better Return Policy?

At some point, there will likely be a time when you have to return an item to the grocery store. It might be that you get home and discover you needed garlic powder instead of fresh garlic, or you find your item's packaging is slightly torn or that the ingredient is past its expiration. So you go to get a refund. Between two major bulk grocery giants, Sam's Club may have the best food court pizza, but it turns out that Costco wins on the returns front.

Costco's returns policy simply allows more opportunities to get your money back. This is because at Costco, you can pretty much return anything regardless of timing, and without a receipt. Sam's Club, on the other hand, has a series of tiered returns periods ranging from any time, up to merely 14 days post-purchase. Your options, of course, depend upon the item and nature of the exchange. But the limitations of the Sam's Club policy can inevitably make getting your funds back a bit more complicated overall.

Costco offers multiple ways to refund your items, be it in person at any returns counter, or by setting up a mail return through its website. Additionally, the company only tends to reject a few categories of refund attempts compared to Sam's Club. Some of these non-refundable items include shop cards, gift cards, and precious metals. This said, while companies of this size do their best to maintain uniformity, there are always exceptions to the rule. And as for those who've never shopped at this bulk store, there's a series of Chowhound recommended must-buy items for your first time at Costco.