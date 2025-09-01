Save Yourself From Soggy Or Tough Zucchini With These Essential Cooking Tips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you have a ton of zucchini from your garden or you're just looking to create a healthy, delicious dinner side, roasted zucchini is a simple and tasty way to add some veggies to your plate. Zucchini can be a little tricky to cook, however — if you don't get it just right, you might end up with soggy or tough pieces, instead of tender, slightly-browned slices roasted to perfection. Nisha Vora, author of the New York Times Bestseller "Big Vegan Flavor," spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share her tips on how to create perfectly roasted zucchini at home.

First, temperature is key for cooking zucchini, especially when it comes to roasting, says Vora. "To avoid soggy or tough zucchini, roast it at a high temperature, 425 degrees Fahrenheit or even 450 degrees Fahrenheit." While your oven preheats, you can liberally salt your zucchini to draw out moisture. Let it sit for about 20 minutes, and use a paper towel to remove the water that comes to the surface. This can help to lessen the likelihood of a soggy outcome. As you arrange your zucchini, give them plenty of space — try to make sure that none of the pieces are touching one another. Vora says that giving the zucchini slices plenty of room helps moisture evaporate, and allows each slice to get golden brown edges. While it might be tempting to slice your zucchini into super-thin rounds to decrease cooking time, Vora points out that this technique can backfire. "Cutting it into thicker spears or thick half-moons also helps it hold its shape better than thin rounds."