The Old School Tiered Cake That You'll Only Find On The South Side Of Chicago

In Chicago's South Side, there's one particular old school dessert from 1951 that locals have held onto for decades, the Atomic Cake. This towering delight is often passed around at birthdays and graduations, acting literally and figuratively as a slice of history. The cake is built on several layers of banana, chocolate, and yellow cake. Using pastry cream as a sort of cement to hold the cake in place, it's topped with whipped cream and strawberries, until it feels like it's towering over you.

For many, this classic dessert is more than a cake; it's a symbol of a neighborhood tradition that goes back to the mid-20th century. A time when bakers aimed to capture the excitement of the Atomic Age. While its birthplace is neither here nor there, stories often lead to the South Side's family-owned bakeries, where the cake first gained its reputation. Walking into a South Side Chicago bakery will still feel like stepping back in time, and you'll likely see families ordering the Atomic Cake for celebrations just like their parents and grandparents did.

While the Atomic Cake is not as well known outside Chicago, it's a staple within the city. Moreover, it's seen as one of those childhood desserts that come with growing up on the South Side. Similar to many other food traditions, the cake has a touch of mystery and, with a dash of urban legend, but that only adds to the charm. While the Atomic Cake is iconic enough that it needs no comeback, there are several other Atomic era foods that deserve one.