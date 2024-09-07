The Story Behind Chicago's Iconic Ice Cream, The Rainbow Cone

If you only had 24 hours to eat in Chicago, there are a couple of famous dishes that are must-haves. Pizza is one — either deep dish pizza or the lesser-known tavern-style — and a Chicago-style hotdog nestled in a poppy seed bun with all the right toppings (always relish, absolutely no ketchup), is another. And while Chi-Town's dessert scene might not be as widely lauded as its other iconic eats, the Windy City boasts several reputable bakeries with crave-able confections. In fact, there is one pastel treat, in particular, that many visitors are likely to seek out when visiting Chicago and the colorful creation has been a part of the city's food scene for nearly 100 years.

Chicago's Rainbow Cone has become a local classic and a can't-miss dessert for those in the know. The popular dessert shop where it is served, aptly named The Original Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop after its trademark multicolored flavors, opened its first location in 1926 in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.