The Story Behind Chicago's Iconic Ice Cream, The Rainbow Cone
If you only had 24 hours to eat in Chicago, there are a couple of famous dishes that are must-haves. Pizza is one — either deep dish pizza or the lesser-known tavern-style — and a Chicago-style hotdog nestled in a poppy seed bun with all the right toppings (always relish, absolutely no ketchup), is another. And while Chi-Town's dessert scene might not be as widely lauded as its other iconic eats, the Windy City boasts several reputable bakeries with crave-able confections. In fact, there is one pastel treat, in particular, that many visitors are likely to seek out when visiting Chicago and the colorful creation has been a part of the city's food scene for nearly 100 years.
Chicago's Rainbow Cone has become a local classic and a can't-miss dessert for those in the know. The popular dessert shop where it is served, aptly named The Original Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop after its trademark multicolored flavors, opened its first location in 1926 in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.
A multi-hued history
After a fluffy, tangy slice of Chicago-style cheesecake, a colossal Rainbow Cone should be next on your Chicago dessert tour menu. The inaugural Rainbow Cone store was opened by ice cream connoisseurs Joe and Katherine Sapp. The couple, not satisfied with just one flavor, sought a cone with an assortment of flavors, leading the duo to develop their famous five-flavor cone.
The classic Rainbow Cone features a vibrant combination of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), and pistachio ice creams, and orange sherbet. Each pastel-colored delight is sliced, rather than scooped, giving the dessert a unique, stacked appearance.
The company also applies its signature slice-and-stack style to other cool ice cream combos such as Cosmic Birthday (alternating layers of Superman and birthday cake ice creams) and Orange Dream (a blend of orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream). Of course, the shop's original Rainbow Cone rests comfortably at the top of the menu. The classic is also available in the form of an ice cream sandwich — with the mish-mash of flavors pressed between two sugar cookies — and in the shape of layered ice cream cakes and chocolatey cake rolls.
A bright future
The Original Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop has become an established Chicagoland staple. In addition to the original Beverly location and multiple locations throughout Chicago's suburbs, kiosks and trucks can be found at popular tourist locations in the city, such as Navy Pier, the Magnificent Mile, Shedd Aquarium, and Lincoln Park Zoo.
The beloved company shows no signs of slowing down, either. In 2019, the brand merged with a fellow Illinois institution, the family-owned-and-operated Buona Beef, to help expand its operations into the digital landscape and beyond. "They had us online and they had us on Grubhub and a lot of things I couldn't do," Lynn Sapp, the third-generation owner, told The Chicago Tribune. And as ice cream devotees across the country continued to call for the rainbow-hued treats in their area, Rainbow Cone announced plans to franchise in 2022. There are now Rainbow Cone franchises in Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Florida, with more likely on the way.