The Boozy Way To Use Cherry Pits Before Tossing Them In The Trash
After eating the sweet, juicy flesh of the cherry, most people toss out cherry pits without a second thought. But hidden inside that hard, pebble-like seed is an unexpected flavor bomb. Using these cherry pits to infuse spirits like vodka is a resourceful kitchen hack that minimizes food waste and creates something totally unique that can't always be purchased in the store. Instead of heading straight for the trash, the pits lend their subtle almond-cherry essence to alcohol. All it takes is a jar, a spirit, a handful of pits, and a little patience, and you can have an affordable, low-effort infusion that feels like a splurge.
Chowhound spoke to Cody Goldstein, mixologist, founder, and chief creative officer of Muddling Memories, to get the lowdown on how to make this infused liquor at home. For starters, you'll need to choose the spirit base; Goldstein says, "Cherry pits have a quality that's super distinct. If you want that flavor to shine, you want a base spirit that won't overpower it." That's why vodka is good option to go with if you want something that's classic and neutral. However, you can also experiment with other spirits if you want to switch things up. "I actually love using brandy or bourbon. Both already lean into dried fruit, caramel, and nutty notes, creating a cohesive flavor profile with the pits," he says.
It's best to use a decent bottle of whatever spirit you choose. You can use new flavors like cherry pits as a trick to elevate a mediocre or somewhat flat vodka, but infusions can't rescue a bottom-shelf spirit entirely.
The correct way to infuse cherry pits into alcohol
In terms of ratios, you don't need a ton of pits for this recipe — plan on ½ cup for every cup of liquor. Cherry pits can be easily removed using the paper clip trick, and the remaining fruit can be eaten or used to make jam. Because cherry pits are as hard as rocks, it may seem necessary to do a lot of prep work to unlock their flavor for the infusion. Luckily, this isn't the case — Cody Goldstein says you don't even have to boil them. Instead, "Just give them a quick rinse, dry them, and crack them lightly with the back of a spoon (don't beat them up). Then drop them in — that's how you unlock that full flavor."
Because the pits are surprisingly potent, 24 hours of soaking in the liquor will be plenty to infuse an intense flavor. Once you've strained the pits, the infused liquor can be drunk as a tasty shot, sipped on over ice with citrus soda, or added to a cocktail. If sipping solo, be sure to give the alcohol a good chill beforehand.
If a warning sign is flashing in your brain about cyanide being present in cherry pits, you don't need to be so worried. Goldstein explains that working with this ingredient can be completely safe. "Yes, cherry pits (and other stone fruit pits) do contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide in large amounts," he admits. However, "in small infusions, especially if you're cracking and steeping for just a few days, the risk is very low." That said, there are some things to keep in mind: "The key is to not actually consume the pit through chewing or swallowing: don't use a massive amount of pits, don't over-infuse, and always strain thoroughly."
Taking cherry pit-infused liquor to the next level
The natural cherry and amaretto-like flavor of your infused spirit can also be complemented by other ingredients; for example, adding vanilla would give a flavor reminiscent of cherry Coke. Cody Goldstein's recommendation would be great for the holidays: "I would think warm and aromatic: cinnamon stick, star anise, or a few cardamom pods. For a brighter take, a strip of orange peel works beautifully!"
With an extra step, you can also turn your cherry pit-infused alcohol into a liqueur to add to cocktails. For every cup of infused spirit, incorporate 1 to 2 tablespoons of sweetener, depending on your preference for sweetness. Goldstein explains that there are a few options for sweeteners: "Simple syrup works if you want a clean sweetness! I lean toward demerara syrup or honey syrup. Both kinds round out that flavor and add more depth." If you're opting for bourbon instead of vodka as the base of your cherry infusion, maple syrup is a good option, too. And don't discard any excess leftover cherry pits after making the infused spirit; use them to infuse whipped cream for a pretty pink dessert instead.