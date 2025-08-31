The Boozy Way To Use Cherry Pits Before Tossing Them In The Trash

After eating the sweet, juicy flesh of the cherry, most people toss out cherry pits without a second thought. But hidden inside that hard, pebble-like seed is an unexpected flavor bomb. Using these cherry pits to infuse spirits like vodka is a resourceful kitchen hack that minimizes food waste and creates something totally unique that can't always be purchased in the store. Instead of heading straight for the trash, the pits lend their subtle almond-cherry essence to alcohol. All it takes is a jar, a spirit, a handful of pits, and a little patience, and you can have an affordable, low-effort infusion that feels like a splurge.

Chowhound spoke to Cody Goldstein, mixologist, founder, and chief creative officer of Muddling Memories, to get the lowdown on how to make this infused liquor at home. For starters, you'll need to choose the spirit base; Goldstein says, "Cherry pits have a quality that's super distinct. If you want that flavor to shine, you want a base spirit that won't overpower it." That's why vodka is good option to go with if you want something that's classic and neutral. However, you can also experiment with other spirits if you want to switch things up. "I actually love using brandy or bourbon. Both already lean into dried fruit, caramel, and nutty notes, creating a cohesive flavor profile with the pits," he says.

It's best to use a decent bottle of whatever spirit you choose. You can use new flavors like cherry pits as a trick to elevate a mediocre or somewhat flat vodka, but infusions can't rescue a bottom-shelf spirit entirely.