One Ingredient Turns Plain Boxed Cake Mix Into A Fall-Inspired Delight
Sometimes the simplest tricks are all it takes to add layers of depth to your most basic desserts. One way to make your boxed cake mix taste homemade is to simply add one can of pumpkin puree. You'll notice that the texture changes from light and fluffy to rich and moist. Moreover, the pumpkin also brings a warm depth of flavor that feels like it belongs on a crisp autumn evening. Unlike some other hacks that call for several extras, this one keeps it easy. The end result has a soft crumb and enough natural sweetness that you might not even want to add frosting.
Additionally, this swap works quite well with other mixes, such as spice cake mix, and if you want something a bit more unique, you can opt for chocolate. The concept behind this idea is that pairing the mix with the earthy notes of pumpkin will get you a nice cake. For those tracking their intake, you'll find that you're also reducing added fat and sugar, as the pumpkin serves as both a binder and a natural sweetener. It is a small change that makes the boxed mix taste seasonal, while also leaning a bit healthier than the traditional recipe. Also, you can transform a store-bought cake with three ingredients, if you want to try something other than pumpkin.
Expanding on the canned ingredient trick
What's nice about using pumpkin as the key canned ingredient is that it extends past cake. If you have leftover puree, you can stir that into muffins, pancakes, and other quick breads, which will benefit from the pumpkin's natural moisture. Moreover, the puree will add weight to your breads and make them more dense. With cake mix specifically, it makes a tender dessert that feels almost like a cross between a brownie and a sponge. Additionally, you can add a pinch of cinnamon or clove to boost the autumn flavor, and adjust spice levels accordingly to suit your preferences.
Pumpkin puree also freezes well, allowing you to portion out what you need and save the rest for later. In other words, this trick isn't limited to just one bake. You can keep pumpkin puree on hand for quick desserts throughout the season, or if you want the taste of fall during winter. With how simple and easy this swap is, this hack is one of the most reliable ways to transform cake mix into a fall dessert worth serving at gatherings or just enjoying on a random weeknight. Although you can buy pumpkin puree from the store, you can also make pumpkin puree yourself.