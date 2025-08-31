Slather Salmon With This Store-Bought Sauce For A Fancy Meal — It Takes Less Than 5 Minutes To Prep

Salmon is a versatile protein you can dress up or down depending on the meal at hand. Apart from a wide range of seasonings you can use to upgrade salmon — lemon zest, fresh dill, curry powder, and raw garlic — you might wish that there was an easier way to give your fish a total upgrade. Sure enough, you only need one pre-made condiment to easily transform salmon into an ultra-moist, flavor-loaded meal.

For a convenient yet sophisticated salmon-based dinner, all you need is a handy container of store-bought pesto. Pesto is a herbaceous, vibrant green condiment made from blended pine nuts, lemon juice, fresh basil, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese. Given the combination of fresh ingredients and aromatic extras, pesto packs a considerable amount of zesty flavor. This scoopable, oil-infused condiment seals the moisture in your salmon and helps form a crisp crust on top.

Luckily, adding pesto to your next round of salmon takes very little preparation. Take your pick from the best varieties of store-bought pesto, then add a generous spoonful to each fish filet. Simply oven-bake or air-fry your salmon, whip up a couple of sides, and dig into your tender, herbal dinner.