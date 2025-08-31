What To Look For When Buying Store-Bought Roux For A Classic Gumbo
Gumbo is an undeniable home cooking classic, and a simple (yet remarkably complex flavor-wise) dish that's a great option for entertaining and easy week night dinners in equal measure. At the heart of this icon of Southern cuisine is the roux, a mixture of butter and flour cooked down until deep and rich in color with a nutty flavor, which finds its roots in classical French cuisine. But, while the best gumbo is undoubtedly made with homemade roux, sometimes you just don't have the time or can't spare the effort. In these cases, turn to a store-bought version.
To find out more about the best options available and what to look for, we spoke to Eric Cook, executive chef and owner of Gris-Gris (@grisgrisnola on Instagram) and Saint John (@saintjohnnola on Instagram) in New Orleans, Louisiana, and author of the new cookbook, "Modern Creole: A Taste of New Orleans Culture and Cuisine" (featuring a foreword by Gordon Ramsay). "A lot of home cooks get in a pinch every now and then and need to get dinner on the table in a short time. When that happens, you sometimes need to use the ole jar of roux," he said.
For Cook, choosing what jar to use is easy: "There is only one that I use in these times of quick dinner panic, and that is Savoie's. It is authentic and made in Opelousas, Louisiana. And your friends will understand." Savoie's is an easily accessible option to have on hand and comes both in light and dark varieties in keeping with classic Cajun cooking style. It's a great option for whatever kind of gumbo you're making.
The markers to look for in a great store-bought roux
Even if you're intent on using your own roux to make gumbo, the store-bought version is always useful to have on hand. As such, it's a good idea to know what you're looking for when buying it. According to Eric Cook, the priority is having an authentic roux that's, at the very least, been made in the South. "You should always buy a roux made in Louisiana," he told us. "Many offer light or blond roux options as well as the traditional dark that is popular in South Louisiana cooking." A dark roux is essentially one that has been cooked down further than you would a traditional French roux for a sauce such as velouté or béchamel. The flour and milk solids get much darker in color to produce a deeper, nuttier flavor.
A good-quality jarred roux "is typically made with flour and vegetable oil" according to Cook. Keep an eye out for these ingredients, and watch out for any that contain a bevy of chemicals and preservatives. If a roux is good, it can last you a long time, so you don't need to keep buying more. As Cook explained: "When stored correctly, it can last up to 18 months in the pantry, kinda like a secret stash for last minute inspirations."
How to best use jarred roux at home
Once you've got yourself a good jar of roux, think about the best way to use it! If you're wondering how you might go about making a jar of roux taste a little more homemade, don't. According to Eric Cook, you don't need to do anything; the jarred stuff works great on its own. "A good jar of roux made in the South doesn't need any help, it's just flour and oil and the rest is up to you," he said.
When it comes to trying your hand at gumbo, remember that it isn't a one-and-done kind of recipe. This is a dish that takes practice, repetition, and fine tuning of your instincts. Every pot you make teaches you something new, so pay attention to how different techniques affect depth of flavor and the balance of your stew. As Cook explained: "Gumbo is one of those dishes that you need to cook a couple times to get a feel for the dish and the subtle nuances that can make or break a good gumbo."
He recommends asking for some help. "When making your first attempt at proper South Louisiana gumbo, you should definitely bring some support with you in the kitchen. Make it a group or family time project." More hands in the kitchen can also bring some helpful tips. "Everybody has a secret ingredient or technique that they use, and over time, you will develop your own magic touch that will set you apart from all the others," Cook said. "Just remember, patience is the number one ingredient."