What To Look For When Buying Store-Bought Roux For A Classic Gumbo

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gumbo is an undeniable home cooking classic, and a simple (yet remarkably complex flavor-wise) dish that's a great option for entertaining and easy week night dinners in equal measure. At the heart of this icon of Southern cuisine is the roux, a mixture of butter and flour cooked down until deep and rich in color with a nutty flavor, which finds its roots in classical French cuisine. But, while the best gumbo is undoubtedly made with homemade roux, sometimes you just don't have the time or can't spare the effort. In these cases, turn to a store-bought version.

To find out more about the best options available and what to look for, we spoke to Eric Cook, executive chef and owner of Gris-Gris (@grisgrisnola on Instagram) and Saint John (@saintjohnnola on Instagram) in New Orleans, Louisiana, and author of the new cookbook, "Modern Creole: A Taste of New Orleans Culture and Cuisine" (featuring a foreword by Gordon Ramsay). "A lot of home cooks get in a pinch every now and then and need to get dinner on the table in a short time. When that happens, you sometimes need to use the ole jar of roux," he said.

For Cook, choosing what jar to use is easy: "There is only one that I use in these times of quick dinner panic, and that is Savoie's. It is authentic and made in Opelousas, Louisiana. And your friends will understand." Savoie's is an easily accessible option to have on hand and comes both in light and dark varieties in keeping with classic Cajun cooking style. It's a great option for whatever kind of gumbo you're making.