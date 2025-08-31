The Unexpected Gumbo Topping That Brings A Creamy, Fresh Twist

I grew up in Southwest Louisiana in the heart of Cajun country, where gumbo is taken very seriously. I've seen fights nearly break out when it's been suggested someone doesn't know how to make a roux, the key component to any good gumbo. This traditional Louisiana dish must include the "holy trinity" of celery, green bell peppers, and onions, but can have a wide range of other ingredients like various seafood, andouille sausage, chicken or other fowl, filé (ground sassafras), or okra. There's even a Creole style — gumbo z'herbes — made with greens. Some folks use tomatoes for a summer version, but it's frowned upon by traditionalists where I'm from.

While gumbo has been embraced far and wide, with varying degrees of authenticity, there are still a few things that have remained fairly unique to this area that gumbo — with its various roots in West African, French, Spanish, and Native American cooking traditions — calls home. One way to top your steaming bowl of gumbo is with a cool, creamy dollop of potato salad. At first it seems like an odd pairing, but the flavors, textures, and temperature differences all work together for a deliciously unexpected union of the senses that's hard to beat. Even so, even in Louisiana the practice can spark debate.