Add A Pinch Of Salt To Your Lemonade And Taste The Magic

When you're looking for a way to enhance the flavor of your food, adding a little salt is a go-to option. Whether it's during the cooking process, or just before eating, salt draws out flavor. Surprisingly, salt will add flavor to sweet foods, too, including lemonade. Kantha Shelke, PhD, CFS (Certified Food Scientist), principal at Corvus Blue LLC, and senior lecturer of food safety regulations at Johns Hopkins University, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to explain why adding salt makes lemonade taste better.

There are many ways to make the best-tasting lemonade, and simply adding a dash of salt is one way to draw out the sweetness. The properties of salt create chemical and sensory effects that can alter the flavor of food, depending on how you use it. "A small amount of salt acts like a flavor amplifier and harmonizes all functionalities to optimize flavor," Kantha Shelke said.

If you start with the best-tasting store-bought lemonade brands, adding salt will make them even better. Salt affects the taste of lemonade by acting on the tongue's flavor receptors for a range of flavors, allowing you to tweak the tasting notes. "A small amount of salt masks bitter compounds like limonin in lemons by blocking bitter taste receptors on the tongue," Shelke explained. "In the case of lemonade made with sugar, salt can intensify the sweetness without the addition of more sugar just by changing how sugar molecules interact with sweet taste receptors," Shelke said.