The Place Costco Employees Would Prefer You Grab Your Shopping Cart From (It's Probably Not Where You Think)

One of the easiest ways to make Costco a better place for everyone is by respecting cart etiquette outside the store. After all, when carts are left scattered across the parking lot, it slows down the process of bringing the carts back. Moreover, a single cart left in an empty spot can block cars from parking, which causes frustration for other drivers.

This is why cart corrals exist, and shoppers are encouraged to return carts to the designated areas. By doing so, Costco's cart crew can quickly gather carts in the right spots and ensure that there are always carts available for people heading into the store.

Although it doesn't feel like a big deal, doing this small act can add up during busy weekends. Returning your cart properly results in fewer delays and safer parking conditions. While Costco is known for its bulk bargains and efficiency, a little courtesy in the parking will go a long way and make a better shopping experience for everyone. Although Costco has its annoying parts, taking an extra moment to put your cart where it belongs is an easy way to keep the shopping trip stress-free for you and everyone else. Just remember that there's a special condition you have to adhere to when you bring your own shopping bags into Costco.