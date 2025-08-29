The Creamy, Flavor-Packed French Sauce That Starts With A Hard-Boiled Egg

Consider gribiche as tartar sauce's French cousin, and like most things French, it arrives to the party flaunting that rich, "je ne sais quoi" quality that everybody finds alluring. Gribiche is a tangy, briny, and bright mayonnaise-based sauce that is made by using boiled egg yolks as its base. This creates sauce with a depth of flavor that is strong but not too overpowering, as a medley of other notes from herbs, capers, gherkins, mustard, and vinegar offset the eggy taste perfectly.

Though technically gribiche is not one of the five French mother sauces, it is still a classic recipe that dates back to at least a century ago. It is traditionally served with boiled meats like chicken and tête de veau (calf's head). However, using gribiche sauce is one of those cookings tips that can take various foods to the next level, including any kind of grilled meat, crispy restaurant-quality roast potatoes, fish, or asparagus. The fact that gribiche uses hard-boiled eggs instead of raw ones makes for a creamier mayonnaise base with a perfectly subtle sulphurous flavor that goes very well with all so many dishes.