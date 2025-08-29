The Canned Trader Joe's Chili That Shoppers Are Calling 'Inedible'

The uproar over Cracker Barrel's logo change in August 2025 was a (perhaps unnecessary) reminder that change can be polarizing. A Forbes article on the general phenomenon argues that it often isn't change itself that people find unappealing, it's the way changes are implemented, and the lack of control people feel when decisions are made on their behalf. And sometimes, change truly is for the worse. This seems to be the case with Trader Joe's new Canned Turkey Chili with Beans, at least according to Reddit reviewers. Trader Joe's original canned turkey chili was temporarily discontinued to the disappointment of fans; however, the retailer found a new supplier who, according to the TJ's website, came up with "a new recipe that...improves upon the already-estimable original." Unfortunately, as mentioned, many people disagree with this generous assessment.

Those who have eaten it reported on Reddit that the new version is lacking in substance: not enough beans and very little turkey. But it is also "woefully bland" and "flavorless." Overall? "Inedible." Now, of course, this is all subjective, and some commenters do approve of the new chili. Part of the problem seems to be that the original turkey chili may have been made with dark meat, whereas this new version is made with ground turkey breast — white meat. Dark meat is generally considered more flavorful (which is why it's recommended for soup), so it makes sense that switching to breast meat would have been a step in the wrong direction, flavor-wise.