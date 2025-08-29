The Canned Trader Joe's Chili That Shoppers Are Calling 'Inedible'
The uproar over Cracker Barrel's logo change in August 2025 was a (perhaps unnecessary) reminder that change can be polarizing. A Forbes article on the general phenomenon argues that it often isn't change itself that people find unappealing, it's the way changes are implemented, and the lack of control people feel when decisions are made on their behalf. And sometimes, change truly is for the worse. This seems to be the case with Trader Joe's new Canned Turkey Chili with Beans, at least according to Reddit reviewers. Trader Joe's original canned turkey chili was temporarily discontinued to the disappointment of fans; however, the retailer found a new supplier who, according to the TJ's website, came up with "a new recipe that...improves upon the already-estimable original." Unfortunately, as mentioned, many people disagree with this generous assessment.
Those who have eaten it reported on Reddit that the new version is lacking in substance: not enough beans and very little turkey. But it is also "woefully bland" and "flavorless." Overall? "Inedible." Now, of course, this is all subjective, and some commenters do approve of the new chili. Part of the problem seems to be that the original turkey chili may have been made with dark meat, whereas this new version is made with ground turkey breast — white meat. Dark meat is generally considered more flavorful (which is why it's recommended for soup), so it makes sense that switching to breast meat would have been a step in the wrong direction, flavor-wise.
Alternatives and upgrades
Interestingly, Trader Joe's only offers two canned chilis, this turkey variety and a vegetarian one. The company discontinued its beef chili a couple of years ago. Several reviewers report that the vegetarian version is more flavorful, and it contains just two grams of protein less than the turkey version (15 vs. 17), so this could be a good substitute. If you really want turkey chili though, or already have a few cans in your pantry, there are certainly ways to dress up your canned chili (especially if you're adding it to hot dogs). For instance, you can add spices or diced onions to bolster its flavor. Since one of the complaints was that it seems light on the chunkier ingredients, you can always throw in an extra can of red beans.
You can also use the canned chili itself as an ingredient in something a little more robust. A couple commenters on the Reddit thread report having good success mixing turkey chili into Trader Joe's mac and cheese. Another option is to pour it into a skillet and top it with cornbread mix for a tasty cornbread casserole. Or use it to make chili dogs for an even more protein-packed meal.
Finally, it's fairly simple and potentially more cost-effective to simply make your own chili. Although Trader Joe's canned turkey chili is less than $3 per 15-ounce can, you may save money by making a larger batch and freezing portions to reheat when you're ready. Here's a slow cooker spicy turkey chili recipe to get you started.