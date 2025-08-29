The Kitchen Product That Works As A Perfect Organizer For Your Shot Glass Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shot glass collections tend to grow faster than you expect. What begins with a few vacation souvenirs often turns into a dozen glasses crammed in drawers, where they're likely to chip or break. While specialty shot glass organizers exist, they often cost a pretty penny. Fortunately, a cheaper and smarter solution may already be in your kitchen, and that's the silverware tray.

Most kitchen drawers already serve as default homes for shot glasses, but pairing them with a silverware tray makes a huge difference. These trays are inexpensive and surprisingly perfect for glass storage. Most tray compartments are just wide enough to hold 1 to 2-ounce shot glasses, which are usually about 1.75 to 2.25 inches at the rim. The tight fit helps prevent clinking and movement.

The silverware tray also stands out for a few more practical reasons. When kept inside a closed drawer, your collection stays protected from dust, grease, and sunlight. Glassware benefits from reduced exposure to heat and light, which can degrade certain materials over time. If some of your glasses are unusually shaped or taller than average, you can flip the glass to balance the height. Throw in a silicone liner or felt pads into the mix, and that adds a cushion and prevents rattling.