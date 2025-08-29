The Kitchen Product That Works As A Perfect Organizer For Your Shot Glass Collection
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Shot glass collections tend to grow faster than you expect. What begins with a few vacation souvenirs often turns into a dozen glasses crammed in drawers, where they're likely to chip or break. While specialty shot glass organizers exist, they often cost a pretty penny. Fortunately, a cheaper and smarter solution may already be in your kitchen, and that's the silverware tray.
Most kitchen drawers already serve as default homes for shot glasses, but pairing them with a silverware tray makes a huge difference. These trays are inexpensive and surprisingly perfect for glass storage. Most tray compartments are just wide enough to hold 1 to 2-ounce shot glasses, which are usually about 1.75 to 2.25 inches at the rim. The tight fit helps prevent clinking and movement.
The silverware tray also stands out for a few more practical reasons. When kept inside a closed drawer, your collection stays protected from dust, grease, and sunlight. Glassware benefits from reduced exposure to heat and light, which can degrade certain materials over time. If some of your glasses are unusually shaped or taller than average, you can flip the glass to balance the height. Throw in a silicone liner or felt pads into the mix, and that adds a cushion and prevents rattling.
Silverware trays are the perfect organizer hiding in plain sight
While silverware trays work especially well when organizing shot glasses, they're not the only kitchen item that can be repurposed. Lazy Susans and Keurig cup stands can spin through your whole collection in one turn. Nail polish racks also offer wall-mounted storage with protective ridges. Even wine totes, tiered spice racks, and wall-mounted spoon racks can be adapted to house small glasses. Some people use golf ball display cases, which hold glasses upside-down on the tee slots, or map display boxes that combine geography and storage for travel-themed collections. These alternatives can be fun, but many of them cost just as much as purpose-built organizers.
Silverware trays are much more accessible, too. Each compartment holds a few glasses, and you can remove one without shifting the others. The tray's sturdy build is designed to handle heavy kitchen tools, allowing it to easily support glassware and withstand daily drawer use. Most importantly, it's cost-effective. A decent silverware tray from Besilord costs less than $15 on Amazon, while some expandable models offer even more space. Many people already own a spare tray, making it a potential zero-cost solution.
So, whether you're making some tangy lemon drop shots or practicing how to drink flaming shots without endangering the entire bar, simply reach into your drawer and bring out a neatly placed shot glass from the silverware tray. Plus, you can organize by size, theme, or how often you use them, and reconfigure at any time.