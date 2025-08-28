The New York Institution Anthony Bourdain Said Had 'The Best Breakfast In The Universe'

The late, beloved food world celebrity Anthony Bourdain was a picky guy. Bourdain hated brunch, and hollandaise sauce in particular. Likewise pumpkin spice, unicorn Frappuccinos, and brioche burger buns. Anthony Bourdain even likened club sandwiches to Al Qaeda. So the foods and institutions that did snag his seal of approval are typically unimpeachable. And when it comes to scoring breakfast in The City That Never Sleeps, NYC's Barney Greengrass passed Bourdain's mercurial test.

"Whenever I want to treat myself to the best breakfast in New York, in fact, the best breakfast in the universe, I go to a place in my neighborhood famed for just that," Bourdain said in a grainy old clip from "A Cook's Tour" filmed in 2001 that now lives on YouTube. "The legendary Barney Greengrass, the sturgeon king," he added. And the Upper West Side stalwart still does a brisk business after first opening its original iteration in Harlem back in 1908.

Bourdain, of course, ordered the sturgeon that the seafood royalty is revered for, plus eggs with Nova and onions, a toasted bagel, and coffee without the cardboard taste that he typically preferred. He also grabbed some chopped liver to go. Each of these items still appear on the menu today, should you be planning a trip to the Amsterdam Avenue icon.