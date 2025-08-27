Taco Bell May Have Discontinued Baja Sauce, But That Doesn't Mean It's Gone For Good

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Much like Baja Blast Mountain Dew, Baja Sauce from Taco Bell has enjoyed a bit of a cult following. The creamy orange sauce offers a nice combination of spice and tang that's just as good poured over a Cheesy Gordita Crunch as it is as a dipping sauce for a chicken quesadilla. Sadly, Baja Sauce isn't currently available at Taco Bell, but die-hard fans of the creamy, spicy condiment have options (including signing the petition on Change.org for the chain to bring Baja Sauce back to the restaurant).

We aren't sure exactly when the sauce was pulled from the Taco Bell menu, and Reddit threads show that many fans of Taco Bell are super frustrated that they can no longer get their favorite condiment in-house. If you're nostalgic for the days of Baja Sauce, you may be able to simply get your fix at your local Target. Alongside taco seasoning and taco sauce, you can also buy Taco Bell Baja Sauce off Amazon. While this is certainly a simple solution, many fans of the in-store sauce say that the bottled stuff doesn't compare. While it's tough to pinpoint the exact difference between the in-restaurant sauce and the stuff that's currently on store shelves, many Baja Sauce fans say that the bottled version doesn't have quite the same kick as they stuff they enjoyed years ago on top of or alongside their favorite Taco Bell menu items.