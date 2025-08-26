Selena Gomez Once Shared This Unexpected Topping She Loves To Put On Popcorn

We've all had it buttered and salted. You've maybe even tried it sprinkled with nooch, the vegan staple that packs surprisingly cheesy flavor. But with pickle juice? That's pop star and business mogul Selena Gomez's popcorn topping of choice according to an interview with Jimmy Fallon (via YouTube), where Gomez shared her love of the tangy liquid on popcorn kernels.

Way back in 2010, Gomez shared with Fallon that the dilly vinegar brine was her favorite way to flavor popcorn. She explained she dresses up popcorn "Texas-style" at home with her family. Lest you're envisioning soggy, wet kernels drenched in juice, Gomez has a very specific way of marrying salty popcorn with acidic pickle juice. She demonstrated this to Fallon, adding generous dashes of salt and hot sauce directly into a bag of popped popcorn, then shaking it together. She then dips each individual popped kernel into a dish of pickle juice for the perfect salty, tangy bite.

It might sound odd, but we're hearing the star out because, frankly, what can't pickle juice do? The briny liquid is having something of an extended moment as a once-oddball but now pretty mainstream add-in to all sorts of sweet and salty snacks (including the recent Sonic x Grillos pickle collab). Adding pungent tang, garlicky kick, and a bit of sweetness, there are many ways to use leftover pickle juice. This is just one more reason to keep a jar on hand.