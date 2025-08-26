Add This Flavor Bomb To Your Pancakes For An Unforgettable Breakfast

Typically, you'd want to start by mixing butter and miso paste in the skillet until you get that perfect golden hue — but make sure to work with low or medium heat to avoid burning it. All that's left now is to mix all the remaining ingredients together in a separate bowl before crowding them in a pan. However, it's recommended to mix dry and wet ingredients separately before combining them, allowing them to distribute evenly. Otherwise, you'll be making a mistake that could ruin your pancakes. It's that effortless to make — who knew it would be a pancake hack you need for the easiest breakfast? Now here's where the fun starts: enjoying what you made — but hold on, are they really pancakes if you don't add a drizzle of maple syrup? Technically, yes, but not bathing your plate with it would be crazy. That said, we suggest adding less than you would to a typical pancake at first to let the umami flavors shine and go from there.

It's likely you'd have some leftovers, which is great because you don't have to worry about tomorrow's breakfast feast. But to enjoy them the same way as the first batch, you're going to want to store them properly in an airtight container. For best results, let them cool first to prevent them from going all mushy, and stack parchment paper in between them so they don't cling to each other.