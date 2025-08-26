At-Home Bourbon Tasting Parties Are Simpler Than You Think
A bourbon tasting would add something unforgettable to your next dinner party, an elevated sense of class and intrigue, plus some top-notch booze to show off to your friends. It's a classy upgrade to cocktail hour, a fun way to spark conversation, and a bit of a learning experience all rolled into one. It takes a little more than just breaking out a bottle of your leftover Maker's Mark with its iconic red wax drip to set up an at-home bourbon tasting, but it's worth it. And we asked a bourbon expert about how to get the most out of a bourbon tasting experience at home.
Chris Blatner is the executive bourbon steward and founder of the online whiskey forum Urban Bourbonist, which features resources and guides on how to create your own bourbon cocktails. He gave us a few exclusive tips on how to create a cohesive, themed tasting that encourages connection and conversation. And he started with a statement that encapsulates the spirit of the event: "Bourbon tasting should be about discovery."
When it comes to setting one up, first and foremost, don't stress about overcomplicating it. "Keep it casual. Line up three to five bourbons, pour small amounts, and give each person a pen and paper for notes," Blatner said. "No need for anything elaborate, just good glasses, water on the side, maybe some plain crackers to cleanse the palate between sips, and plenty of time to compare everything being tasted."
How to curate an elevated bourbon tasting in your own home
The first thing to do when you're hosting an at-home bourbon tasting party is to set a theme. You could offer a selection of single barrel bourbons or a flight of top-quality, bottom-shelf bourbons everyone should buy. Base your bourbon selections on any kind of cohesive theme that allows you to show off a selection while maintaining an overarching tone. "Maybe all wheated bourbons, or all 8 years, or bottles from one distillery. Add small snacks like nuts, chocolate, and dried fruit to highlight flavors," Chris Blatner said. "Choose a mix of ages, mash bills, and proof points to show off a variety. And above all, keep it social. The conversation is what makes it memorable."
Once you've settled on the booze, pop open your bourbon bottles (so the bourbon can breathe a bit), lay out a few settings with a paper and pencil for guests to take notes and prepare a few talking points for yourself — you are leading your guests on a bourbon flavor tour, after all. "Keep it simple," Blatner said. "Ask them what they smell before they sip, then what flavors hit first, middle, and last. Ask them to connect what they are tasting to their own flavor memories. Don't lead with what you taste, let them find their own way."