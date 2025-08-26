This Easy Bacon Hack Gives You The Perfect Balance Of Crispy And Chewy Bites
Bacon is such a versatile addition to recipes. In fact, science literally proves that bacon goes with just about everything. While most people prefer their bacon crispy, there's a fold-and-bake hack that can give you both crispy and chewy textures, all in one. Instead of laying each bacon strip down flat on a sheet, fold each slice to make a small layered bundle of bacon. Lay these seam-side down on a baking tray, and pop them in the oven. Not only is this the easiest way to cook bacon, but you'll end up with crispy bacon on the outside and softer meat on the inside.
It's important to note that the oven's temperature is important here. Around 400 degrees Fahrenheit keeps the outside browning while giving the inside time to cook through. Cook for 20 minutes on one side, and then flip and repeat for the same amount of time. There's contrast in every chew, instead of uniform crunch or limpness if the strips were lay flat side by side. This trick also changes the way bacon behaves on your plate. The folded pieces shrink into puffy squares, so they fit better on breakfast sandwiches, stack better for burgers, and give you more bacon in each bite. Instead of long strips that break unevenly, you've got handheld bites that are sturdy enough to layer in recipes or serve as little bites by themselves.
The folded bacon hack is wonderfully versatile
One of the nice things about this folded bacon hack is its versatility. Once you have the fold down, you can adjust it to your liking. For crispier bacon, reach into your pantry and pull out some flour. A little sprinkle gets the job done. You can also let the bacon bundles sit for a few minutes longer to allow the edges to really blister. Since the layers cook at different rates, you can play with the timing to find the balance of crisp and chewy that you want.
There are also some fun flavors to try here. Before you fold them, brush a little maple syrup, hot honey, or a sprinkle of brown sugar on the bacon. You get an explosion of sticky, savory, or sweet folds when you bite through the crunchy edges.
The only real pitfall to this hack is folding unevenly. During baking, loose folds can unfurl and leave one side too crisp and the other underdone. However, the remedy is simple: Make tight and even folds, and place the seam side down so the bacon holds itself together while it cooks. Also, avoid crowding the tray. Circulation is what makes the outside crisp, and without that, you'll end up with soggier edges. With a little patience and a couple of flips, you can turn an ordinary pack of bacon into something more interesting, right in your kitchen.