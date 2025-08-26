This Easy Bacon Hack Gives You The Perfect Balance Of Crispy And Chewy Bites

Bacon is such a versatile addition to recipes. In fact, science literally proves that bacon goes with just about everything. While most people prefer their bacon crispy, there's a fold-and-bake hack that can give you both crispy and chewy textures, all in one. Instead of laying each bacon strip down flat on a sheet, fold each slice to make a small layered bundle of bacon. Lay these seam-side down on a baking tray, and pop them in the oven. Not only is this the easiest way to cook bacon, but you'll end up with crispy bacon on the outside and softer meat on the inside.

It's important to note that the oven's temperature is important here. Around 400 degrees Fahrenheit keeps the outside browning while giving the inside time to cook through. Cook for 20 minutes on one side, and then flip and repeat for the same amount of time. There's contrast in every chew, instead of uniform crunch or limpness if the strips were lay flat side by side. This trick also changes the way bacon behaves on your plate. The folded pieces shrink into puffy squares, so they fit better on breakfast sandwiches, stack better for burgers, and give you more bacon in each bite. Instead of long strips that break unevenly, you've got handheld bites that are sturdy enough to layer in recipes or serve as little bites by themselves.