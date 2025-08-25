Is Olive Garden's Pasta Made From Frozen Or Fresh?

They say when you're at Olive Garden, you're family. But many families love the convenience of frozen foods. So, does this include items on Olive Garden's menu? Pasta is one of the most common items found among store-bought frozen meals, and it's tough to keep fresh for days on end, so it wouldn't exactly be a surprise if high-volume restaurants like Olive Garden used frozen versions for efficiency. Of course, if you're like many customers, you may not feel like spending your money at a place that serves the same kind of stuff you could find for cheap at your local grocery store. But you may not have to worry about this at Olive Garden. Despite the chain not saying anything about the freshness of its pastas on its official website, there is no shortage of information from former and current staff members on social media.

One Olive Garden server explained that the kitchen staff pre-cooks the pasta every morning, then cools in an ice bath to keep it al dente (learn why that matters when it comes to pasta). Portions are then taken out and reheated in boiling water throughout the day as orders come in. Another former Olive Garden employee verified this, and said the pasta is boiled every morning. However, this practice may not extend to all of the restaurant's pastas. According to yet another employee, the stuffed pastas arrive to the restaurant frozen and are thawed before use.