Dolly Parton's Twist On A Martini Uses Chicago's Iconic Giardiniera. Here's How

What can't Dolly Parton do? The country legend has an iconic martini recipe with an Italian-American twist. Her Dirt Road martini flips a classic recipe on its head, swapping the familiar olive brine for something straight out of Chicago kitchens, giardiniera. This zesty Italian-American relish, which originated in Sicily, is a staple in Windy City hot dogs and sandwiches, lending its brine to the cocktail for a sharp, tangy kick. Combined with vodka and unsweetened tea, the result is a drink that feels equal parts southern charm and Midwestern grit.

The idea, first spotlighted in her cookbook "Good Lookin' Cookin'" with sister Rachel Parton George, is an homage to southern tradition with a splash of Dolly Parton's dazzle. Vodka brings a hearty backbone, tea adds earthy bitterness, and giardiniera brine ties it all together with a savory liquid. A garnish of Spanish queen olives and giardiniera vegetables adds an array of bright oranges and reds from peppers, compared to the traditional monotone hues of olive green in a martini. The balance of tangy, spicy, and earthy notes from the iced tea breaks every rule while being easy to create.