How To Polish Wooden Kitchen Cabinets To Give Them A Like-New Look
One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to make your kitchen look top-notch is to brighten up the cabinetry. Dull, dirty cabinets detract from the look and feel of an otherwise pleasant kitchen environment. Simply put, making your cabinets shine is an easy way to improve the look of the entire space.
There are many ways to update your kitchen cabinets without paint. Ultimately, polishing wooden cabinets is an inexpensive way to brighten your kitchen and extend the cabinets' lifespan. Plus, getting rid of all the dust and moisture buildup can make your kitchen a safer space for food preparation.
There are some key considerations to make to polish your cabinets effectively before you even begin to apply the polish. First, you'll need to determine what kind of polish should you use. This will depend on the type of cabinet you have. Once you have determined what type of cabinet is in your kitchen, and chosen the right kind of polish, you will be ready to move through all of the steps to brighten them. Generally, wooden kitchen cabinets are made with a natural wood finish, a painted wood surface, or are made of laminated wood. Oil-based polishes work well with natural wood, while wax-based products work better with laminated surfaces. You can use special polishes designed for painted wood surfaces if you have painted cabinets. After obtaining the best polish, you're ready for the first step in the process.
What you need to begin polishing your kitchen cabinets
The first step is to remove all dishes and food from the cabinets. This will provide space for cleaning and keep the contents safe. Second, dust the outside of the cabinets with a bristle brush or microfiber cloth, which has a greater surface area and holds more particles than conventional cloths. This will prepare them for the third step, which is deep cleaning to remove any greasy buildup. You might even remove the hardware from the doors so you can clean the knobs and knob areas completely. You'll just need to choose a good cleaning solution. One common kitchen cleaner you can use to degrease your wooden cabinets is Dawn liquid dish soap mixed with water. You can also use some lemon juice mixed with water.
To avoid damaging the cabinets' finish while cleaning them, wipe the cabinets down with a soft microfiber cloth, dipping it into your mild soap mixture, squeezing out the excess liquid, and wiping in a circular motion. Once the surfaces are clean, rinse the soap off with a damp cloth to prevent streaks, then dry the cabinets completely, wiping from top to bottom using a clean microfiber cloth.
Finally, prepare to polish your cabinets. If you're using an oil-based wood polish, rub a small amount onto your cabinet in a circular motion using a clean cloth. If you're using a wax polish, use a cloth and follow the grain of the wood. Rub the surfaces in sections using small circular motions until you've polished the entire area, using multiple cloths so you don't oversaturate them with polish. Then, remove excess polish with a clean cloth, using firm pressure. With your kitchen storage surfaces looking bright and shiny, replace the hardware and refill your newly cleaned and polished cabinets.