Stop Sleeping On This Costco Meat For Savory Breakfast Sandwiches
Costco is arguably one of the best places to shop for tasty breakfast foods. From affordable Kirkland brand bacon and large bags of sausage links, to fresh baked goods like cinnamon rolls and Costco's fan-favorite croissants, the members-only warehouse store offers a wide array of sweet and savory items to start your morning off right. If you enjoy a yummy egg, meat, and cheese breakfast sandwich, consider making one with Costco's Jones Dairy Farm Canadian Bacon. These savory slices of pork are sure not to disappoint even the most voracious bacon fans.
Jones Dairy Farm Uncured Canadian Bacon at Costco is sold in a pack of 40 fully cooked, cherrywood smoked slices. The bacon is gluten free, all natural, and contains no added nitrates or nitrites. As far as nutrition goes, the bacon contains 10 grams of protein per three slice serving and is 97% fat free. One package is a little over $11, although prices may vary based on location.
The round slices make it super easy to layer this Canadian bacon on a breakfast sandwich, whether its made with a bagel, English muffin, or croissant. It adds a savory and slightly smoky-sweet flavor that you don't get with sausage patties or traditional bacon. The heating instructions for Jones Dairy Farm Canadian Bacon advise to cook it in a pan on the stove for one minute. You can also microwave it for a few seconds but you won't get the slightly crispy exterior that pan-frying it achieves.
Canadian bacon vs. traditional bacon
Canadian bacon, also referred to as back bacon, is a type of pork taken from the lean part of a pig's back, the loin. Traditional bacon, on the other hand, is made from the pig's belly, which is a much fattier portion. Canadian bacon is similar in flavor and appearance to ham, however, ham is typically cut from the pig's hind legs, which is less lean than the loin. Accordingly, the leanness of Canadian bacon gives it a milder flavor than ham.
Canadian bacon is typically cured (preserved) and then smoked to give it a distinct flavor that blends well with savory breakfast items like eggs and hash browns. Uncured Canadian bacon, like Jones Dairy Farm's, means it is naturally cured with preservatives like sea salt and celery powder instead of chemical preservatives like sodium nitrites.
Jones Dairy Farm is located in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, and supplies other breakfast meats to Costco besides Canadian bacon, including pork sausage links and chicken sausage links. Like other Costco products, there are some regional differences in regards to which items are stocked at various stores around the country. For example, warehouses in Southeastern states carry Jones Dairy Farm Canadian Bacon and Chicken Sausage Links, but do not (as of this article's writing) carry Jones Dairy Farm Pork Sausage. Luckily, all regions appear to stock Jones Dairy Farm Canadian Bacon, which can be found in the refrigerators near the traditional bacon, so it's readily available for all your breakfast sandwich needs.