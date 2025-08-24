Stop Sleeping On This Costco Meat For Savory Breakfast Sandwiches

Costco is arguably one of the best places to shop for tasty breakfast foods. From affordable Kirkland brand bacon and large bags of sausage links, to fresh baked goods like cinnamon rolls and Costco's fan-favorite croissants, the members-only warehouse store offers a wide array of sweet and savory items to start your morning off right. If you enjoy a yummy egg, meat, and cheese breakfast sandwich, consider making one with Costco's Jones Dairy Farm Canadian Bacon. These savory slices of pork are sure not to disappoint even the most voracious bacon fans.

Jones Dairy Farm Uncured Canadian Bacon at Costco is sold in a pack of 40 fully cooked, cherrywood smoked slices. The bacon is gluten free, all natural, and contains no added nitrates or nitrites. As far as nutrition goes, the bacon contains 10 grams of protein per three slice serving and is 97% fat free. One package is a little over $11, although prices may vary based on location.

The round slices make it super easy to layer this Canadian bacon on a breakfast sandwich, whether its made with a bagel, English muffin, or croissant. It adds a savory and slightly smoky-sweet flavor that you don't get with sausage patties or traditional bacon. The heating instructions for Jones Dairy Farm Canadian Bacon advise to cook it in a pan on the stove for one minute. You can also microwave it for a few seconds but you won't get the slightly crispy exterior that pan-frying it achieves.