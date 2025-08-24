The Company That's Actually Making Walmart's Great Value Bread

Whether it's groceries, clothes, or even household furnishings, Walmart has just about whatever you need. Alongside a wide selection of brand-name products, Walmart also offers private-label alternatives, such as Equate and Great Value, to help shoppers potentially save money. The comparability of these products is unsurprising, as Walmart and similar stores partner with major manufacturers to provide them. While it can be difficult to sniff out, one thing we can confirm is that Bimbo Bakeries USA, and more specifically, its Sara Lee subsidiary, is behind Great Value breads.

Certainly, as a company, Walmart keeps quiet about the identities within its private-label partnerships. However, Redditors who are, or were at some point, employed by Walmart have pinpointed Sara Lee as the provider of most Great Value breads. Further investigation uncovered that Sara Lee provides Great Value's White, Wheat, and Sourdough Bread varieties. Great Value was also among the brands listed in a 2015 voluntary recall by Bimbo, as a possible risk of glass fragments, caused by a broken light bulb in one of its facilities, was found on the outside of several bread bags. Thankfully, the quick action that followed resulted in no injuries and all related products being pulled from store shelves. That recall aside, this stands as evidence that Great Value bread is certainly good quality, and matches the brand's claim within its name.