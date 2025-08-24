Add A Tangy Twist To Your Deviled Eggs With One Classic Addition

During the grilling season, backyard shindigs are on the calendar. And with every get-together comes the obligatory side dish. While you may have scoured the internet for creative ideas for the neighborhood block party in June, when Labor Day comes around, deviled eggs are an easy solution for a last-minute party dish. You don't have to settle for plain old paprika deviled eggs, though. Wow everyone at those late summer parties by adding sauerkraut to your deviled eggs.

Sauerkraut adds a pungent punch to deviled eggs, brightening up an appetizer that can be very dull without something extra to break up the mush of yolk and egg. It's also a refreshing departure from other takes on the dish, with more of a pungent, zesty flavor instead of richer versions such as deviled eggs made with ingredients like bacon bits or spinach and artichoke. The best part is you can tailor the rest of the deviled egg ingredients to compliment your favorite sauerkraut, so it's one of the genius ways to use up that jar of sauerkraut in your fridge and make a stunning appetizer at the same time.