Add A Tangy Twist To Your Deviled Eggs With One Classic Addition
During the grilling season, backyard shindigs are on the calendar. And with every get-together comes the obligatory side dish. While you may have scoured the internet for creative ideas for the neighborhood block party in June, when Labor Day comes around, deviled eggs are an easy solution for a last-minute party dish. You don't have to settle for plain old paprika deviled eggs, though. Wow everyone at those late summer parties by adding sauerkraut to your deviled eggs.
Sauerkraut adds a pungent punch to deviled eggs, brightening up an appetizer that can be very dull without something extra to break up the mush of yolk and egg. It's also a refreshing departure from other takes on the dish, with more of a pungent, zesty flavor instead of richer versions such as deviled eggs made with ingredients like bacon bits or spinach and artichoke. The best part is you can tailor the rest of the deviled egg ingredients to compliment your favorite sauerkraut, so it's one of the genius ways to use up that jar of sauerkraut in your fridge and make a stunning appetizer at the same time.
How to incorporate sauerkraut into your next plate of deviled eggs
The easiest way to throw together a batch of these deviled eggs is to opt for store-bought sauerkraut. Use a regular deviled egg recipe and then plop a dollop of sauerkraut on each one. Then, let the eggs chill in the fridge until you're ready to serve. But, there are dozens of ways to add your own special twist to this dish, starting with how you prep your eggs.
Infuse way more flavor into the whole dish by marinating boiled and peeled eggs in sauerkraut brine for about an hour before you half them. Then, choose your mix-ins and toppings — like pickles and relish, pork belly, roasted garlic, seafood like smoked salmon and crab meat, or horseradish for a bold pop of peppery zing in your deviled eggs. Whether you choose to add diced bits of these mix-ins to the filling or use a few toppings for garnish, make sure to use the sauerkraut for marination first. If you have the time, you can even make it yourself. The brine of whatever sauerkraut you use will saturate through the filling as it sits and create a delightful contrast with the other fattier, creamier ingredients. Then, top the whole deviled egg with one last touch — an extra burst of freshness with garden herbs like thyme, oregano, or dill.