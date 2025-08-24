Yes, Your Jarred Pesto Needs Mayonnaise — Here's Why

Pesto is a pantry staple. Need a quick dinner? Mix some jarred pesto into pasta. Slather it on your sandwich. Add it to eggs or mix it into a bowl of fresh baby tomatoes and mozzarella. But if you're still missing that creamy oomph in a sandwich, spread, or as a marinade, don't be afraid to pull out the mayonnaise.

Why does it work? Pesto is a little, shall we say, sharp. It's got several big, bold, and flavorful ingredients — salty, umami-rich Parmesan, herby and bright basil, and pungent garlic. The combination, though delicious, can overpower other delicate flavors if you aren't careful. If you're using pesto on a sandwich, you may miss some of the more nuanced notes from your provolone cheese or your mortadella. Mayonnaise, by comparison, is creamy and smooth, helping to elevate the flavor of the items it's paired with. Imagine the creamy, herby delicious magic that happens when the powers of pesto and mayonnaise combine.