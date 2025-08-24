Yes, Your Jarred Pesto Needs Mayonnaise — Here's Why
Pesto is a pantry staple. Need a quick dinner? Mix some jarred pesto into pasta. Slather it on your sandwich. Add it to eggs or mix it into a bowl of fresh baby tomatoes and mozzarella. But if you're still missing that creamy oomph in a sandwich, spread, or as a marinade, don't be afraid to pull out the mayonnaise.
Why does it work? Pesto is a little, shall we say, sharp. It's got several big, bold, and flavorful ingredients — salty, umami-rich Parmesan, herby and bright basil, and pungent garlic. The combination, though delicious, can overpower other delicate flavors if you aren't careful. If you're using pesto on a sandwich, you may miss some of the more nuanced notes from your provolone cheese or your mortadella. Mayonnaise, by comparison, is creamy and smooth, helping to elevate the flavor of the items it's paired with. Imagine the creamy, herby delicious magic that happens when the powers of pesto and mayonnaise combine.
Marrying mayonnaise and pesto
If you've decided to marry your mayonnaise of choice (Duke's forever — no questions, please) to a jarred pesto — fresh from your garden or the grocer — the ratio is up to your own taste buds. A good rule of thumb is to start with about 1 cup of mayonnaise and add ¼ cup of pesto. Taste, then add a bit more if you'd like. Remember, the pesto's flavor is a lot stronger than the mayonnaise, so you'll want to add a bit at a time to get a good, balanced spread. You can also doctor up your pesto concoction with a little extra salt, freshly cracked black pepper, and good olive oil, one of the hallmarks of delicious pesto.
Once your mixture is combined and slaps, as the kids say, you can store it in an airtight container for about four to seven days. Use it on sandwiches, as a marinade for Italian chicken, as a dip for fresh vegetables, and even mixed into warm pasta.