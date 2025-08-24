Yes, Some Ben & Jerry's Flavors Contain Alcohol: Here's How Much You'll Actually Find In A Pint

Ben & Jerry's has created new standards of ice cream from the very beginning by using premium ingredients and crafting innovative flavor combinations. Continually running head-to-head with other industry heavyweights, Ben & Jerry's ice cream is still one of the most reached for products on the market. Ben & Jerry's has also put out different alcohol-infused varieties of its ever-famous pint offerings, which have changed over the years.

The company has worked to ensure its products containing alcohol are halal, meaning they contain less than 0.1% alcohol. The company has also previously confirmed that you're able to safely consume this creamy treat even whilst pregnant, since alcohol amounts remain confined to trace quantities. While it seems previous recipes used to contain larger quantities of alcohol, the "Flavor Gurus" at Ben & Jerry's worked to bring previously higher, outstanding percentages down. Though some ice cream offerings are designed to have a hint of alcohol flavor, there's no need to worry about an overpowering taste in these pint-sized desserts. Whether you eat the whole container at once or have a few scoops at a time, there's no chance of catching any kind of ice cream buzz. Now, if you wanted to incorporate any of these flavors into a boozy milkshake ... that's another matter entirely.