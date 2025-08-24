Yes, Some Ben & Jerry's Flavors Contain Alcohol: Here's How Much You'll Actually Find In A Pint
Ben & Jerry's has created new standards of ice cream from the very beginning by using premium ingredients and crafting innovative flavor combinations. Continually running head-to-head with other industry heavyweights, Ben & Jerry's ice cream is still one of the most reached for products on the market. Ben & Jerry's has also put out different alcohol-infused varieties of its ever-famous pint offerings, which have changed over the years.
The company has worked to ensure its products containing alcohol are halal, meaning they contain less than 0.1% alcohol. The company has also previously confirmed that you're able to safely consume this creamy treat even whilst pregnant, since alcohol amounts remain confined to trace quantities. While it seems previous recipes used to contain larger quantities of alcohol, the "Flavor Gurus" at Ben & Jerry's worked to bring previously higher, outstanding percentages down. Though some ice cream offerings are designed to have a hint of alcohol flavor, there's no need to worry about an overpowering taste in these pint-sized desserts. Whether you eat the whole container at once or have a few scoops at a time, there's no chance of catching any kind of ice cream buzz. Now, if you wanted to incorporate any of these flavors into a boozy milkshake ... that's another matter entirely.
Some history about Ben & Jerry's alcoholic ice creams
The company has experimented with many flavors over the years, with some becoming longstanding offerings and crowd favorites. Meanwhile, others were taken out of production to be replaced with new varieties. Despite the fact that many flavors have been discontinued over the years, there are still ways to recreate your favorites at home; just make sure you know how much liquor you can add to homemade ice cream.
In 2017, Ben & Jerry's launched a new flavor called Urban Bourbon, which received much excitement. The flavor consisted of burnt caramel ice cream combined with almonds, fudge flakes, and a bourbon caramel swirl. Before that, in 1986, enjoyers could get a flavor by the name of White Russian, which combined coffee ice cream with the alcoholic element of coffee liqueur. It had a 10-year stint before it entered the infamous "flavor graveyard" due to using too much Kahlua and inflating the market around the beloved liqueur. We think this is one of many discontinued flavors that deserve a second chance. Tennessee Mud is another longstanding flavor that originated in 1988 and dropped off shelves just one year later. This option contained two alcoholic additions, Jack Daniels and amaretto (almond liqueur), while slivered almonds added texture. Finally, the original Dublin Mudslide had a short stint once initially launched (it was only available between 2005 and 2007), but Ben & Jerry's was happy to reintroduce it in 2022 with a reformulated recipe.