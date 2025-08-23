Skip This Freezer Trick And Avoid A Mess When Separating Eggs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to using eggs, there are a lot of temperature-related guidelines. For the best scrambled eggs, for example, you'll want to let the uncooked eggs come to room temperature in order to facilitate even cooking. A similar principle applies to baking with eggs. Generally, adding room temperature eggs to your batter helps them blend in better and improves texture for fluffier, airy bakes. On the other hand, if your recipe requires separating the eggs, you should start cold. Separating eggs immediately after removing them from the refrigerator, when their yolks are a bit sturdier, will reduce the risk of a broken yolk and having to over.

But of course, it's easy to have too much of a good thing. If cold eggs are easier to separate, you may find yourself asking, then why not pop them into the freezer first? Samantha Merritt, creator of Sugar Spun Run, a baking website known for reliable, from-scratch recipes, advises against this, saying refrigerated temperatures are sufficiently cold. "Also," she says, "if you freeze them, you run the risk of making them too cold and accidentally freezing the egg, which could cause the shells to crack and/or the texture to change." According to Merritt, this can result in wasted eggs and disappointing baked goods. In summary, there's no real benefit to putting your eggs in the freezer over the refrigerator, but plenty of potential negatives.