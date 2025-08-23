The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend

A homemade smoothie is one of the best easy breakfast options, simultaneously simple and luxurious, with the added pro of helping you get in all your fruit and vegetable nutrition needs before you even head off to work. But if you've ever bought a bunch of bananas or a few boxes of berries with the intention of using them to craft healthy homemade beverages all week, you've inevitably faced the devastation of having your bananas quickly turn brown and your strawberries grow mold. The solution, of course, is to buy a bag of mixed frozen fruit. And as it happens, one of our favorite frozen Costco items to buy is the Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend.

A perfect flavor combo of tart raspberries and blackberries and sweet blueberries, the Three Berry Blend includes 4 pounds of fruit that will last in your freezer for up to a year, giving you plenty of time to spread out your smoothie consumption. The company behind it all? Townsend Farms, Inc., a family-owned Oregon wholesaler that's been in the fruit business for more than 100 years.