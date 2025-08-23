The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend
A homemade smoothie is one of the best easy breakfast options, simultaneously simple and luxurious, with the added pro of helping you get in all your fruit and vegetable nutrition needs before you even head off to work. But if you've ever bought a bunch of bananas or a few boxes of berries with the intention of using them to craft healthy homemade beverages all week, you've inevitably faced the devastation of having your bananas quickly turn brown and your strawberries grow mold. The solution, of course, is to buy a bag of mixed frozen fruit. And as it happens, one of our favorite frozen Costco items to buy is the Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend.
A perfect flavor combo of tart raspberries and blackberries and sweet blueberries, the Three Berry Blend includes 4 pounds of fruit that will last in your freezer for up to a year, giving you plenty of time to spread out your smoothie consumption. The company behind it all? Townsend Farms, Inc., a family-owned Oregon wholesaler that's been in the fruit business for more than 100 years.
Who is Townsend Farms, Inc.?
Townsend Farms, Inc., was founded in 1906 by John W. Townsend, and remains in the Townsend family today — and it doesn't just stick to berries. The group also grows and distributes pineapples, mangos, and other fruits, and it's been partnering with Costco for more than 10 years. For that matter, the Three Berry Blend isn't the only product that Costco stocks from Townsend Farms; the retailer also sells the Townsend Farms' Organic Berry Supreme frozen fruit mix, which throws strawberries in with the other three, and Organic Mixed Fruit, which pairs strawberries with frozen mango, pineapple, and peach.
The company has issued occasional voluntary recalls for the mixed fruit, most recently in 2023, when there was a contaminat found in some of the frozen mango products. Some customers have complained about the seediness of the mix as a result of the blackberries. But in general, Townsend Farms-made Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend is beloved by Costco shoppers (and the version with added strawberries, even more so). It's also arguably well-priced at $10.99 for a 4-pound bag. Even if you're not a smoothie person, one of these blends might just be perfect for baking with frozen berries, infusing your water with a fruity vibe, or eating straight out of the bag on a really hot day — and you can thank Townsend Farms for making it all possible.