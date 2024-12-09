Should You Thaw Frozen Berries Before Using Them In Baked Goods?

It's hard to blame Marie Antoinette for enjoying out-of-season fruit. While blueberries and strawberries are delicious in June, there's something about eating them in the dead of winter that makes them that much more precious — and reminds us to savor them. But of course, the cold months aren't when these delicacies are ripe, and that's where frozen fruit comes in. And it's not just summer berries that are ripe for the freezer. You can freeze the rest of your Thanksgiving cranberries for use in Christmas Day muffins or save the last of your October raspberries for an early spring tart.

However you use them, frozen berries don't get the credit they deserve. They're typically cheaper than their fresh counterparts and are definitely more convenient and longer lasting as well as retaining most of their flavor and nutrients effectively. They do, however, present some challenges when you're baking, with additional frozen ice crystals from the freezer environment changing the moisture content of your berries and the freezing process compromising the texture.

So what's the best way to craft a blueberry cobbler in December? Do you thaw the berries, wasting time and making a mess, or leave them frozen? As it turns out, there's no need to thaw your berries before using them in baked goods. Just toss them in your dish and let them defrost in the oven while your pie or cobbler bakes.