Should You Thaw Frozen Berries Before Using Them In Baked Goods?
It's hard to blame Marie Antoinette for enjoying out-of-season fruit. While blueberries and strawberries are delicious in June, there's something about eating them in the dead of winter that makes them that much more precious — and reminds us to savor them. But of course, the cold months aren't when these delicacies are ripe, and that's where frozen fruit comes in. And it's not just summer berries that are ripe for the freezer. You can freeze the rest of your Thanksgiving cranberries for use in Christmas Day muffins or save the last of your October raspberries for an early spring tart.
However you use them, frozen berries don't get the credit they deserve. They're typically cheaper than their fresh counterparts and are definitely more convenient and longer lasting as well as retaining most of their flavor and nutrients effectively. They do, however, present some challenges when you're baking, with additional frozen ice crystals from the freezer environment changing the moisture content of your berries and the freezing process compromising the texture.
So what's the best way to craft a blueberry cobbler in December? Do you thaw the berries, wasting time and making a mess, or leave them frozen? As it turns out, there's no need to thaw your berries before using them in baked goods. Just toss them in your dish and let them defrost in the oven while your pie or cobbler bakes.
How to make sure the frozen method goes smoothly
While you don't need to worry that your frozen berries won't cook through in the oven, the added moisture might slow down the cooking of the rest of your baked good. To make sure everything goes smoothly, keep an eye on your oven and maybe add a few more minutes to the bake time just to ensure everything is as crispy or well-done as it should be. And while it might be fun to play around with the color your blueberries add to some baked goods, bleeding isn't always welcome, so toss your frozen berries in flour to absorb some of the extra moisture and thicken your batter.
And if you must thaw your berries, set them in a strainer over a bowl to drain the juices and then use a clean towel or paper towels to carefully pat them dry as thoroughly as you can. Then, move ahead with tossing them in flour and adding them to your batter. These simple methods make it so easy to use off-season berries in baked goods, you'll feel compelled to stock up during every sale.