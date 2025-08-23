Once You Try Ina Garten's Iced Tea, You'll Never Drink It The Same Way Again
Ina Garten created an iced tea that will have you saying her infamous line, "How easy was that?" This icy beverage perfectly celebrates simplicity and versatility, with only three ingredients. Celestial Seasonings Lemon Zinger tea bags, Red Zinger tea bags, and pure apple juice combine to create a naturally sweet summertime drink. Inspired by a trip to Aspen, Garten began serving this tea at her beloved gourmet shop in the Hamptons many years ago. In an Instagram post, Garten reminisced about the gallons of tea they made daily at the Barefoot Contessa store, and that she loves to make it when last minute guests stop by.
The preparation is straightforward: steep four Lemon Zinger tea bags and four Red Zinger tea bags in four cups of boiling water. At around 10 minutes, remove the tea bags and add 4 cups of apple juice (RW Knudsen's is our favorite store-bought brand). Place in the refrigerator to cool and serve over ice. This refreshing beverage pairs beautifully with a sourdough sandwich layered with fresh tomatoes and whipped cream cheese, or alongside a sophisticated evening charcuterie spread.
The appeal of simplicity
Ina Garten has a way of reminding home cooks that when it comes to recipes, simplicity can be delicious and memorable. Whether you are hosting a golden hour garden party or relaxing with family at the beach, this iced tea recipe blends the tangy, fruity flavors of hibiscus-rich teas and the natural sweetness of pure apple juice. A delicious combination, but also a healthy, nourishing choice. Hibiscus is full of antioxidants and contains anti-inflammatory properties, while pure apple juice adds a subtle sweetness without added sugars.
Garten's iced tea can even take your poolside mocktails to the next level as a base to build upon. Add flair to your tablescape with add-ins like fresh citrus, berries, or mint leaves for color and depth. Get creative but keep to Garten's creed of simplicity. Ina Garten's iced tea is an invitation to sit back and enjoy summer, one ice-cold sip at a time.