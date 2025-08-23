Once You Try Ina Garten's Iced Tea, You'll Never Drink It The Same Way Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten created an iced tea that will have you saying her infamous line, "How easy was that?" This icy beverage perfectly celebrates simplicity and versatility, with only three ingredients. Celestial Seasonings Lemon Zinger tea bags, Red Zinger tea bags, and pure apple juice combine to create a naturally sweet summertime drink. Inspired by a trip to Aspen, Garten began serving this tea at her beloved gourmet shop in the Hamptons many years ago. In an Instagram post, Garten reminisced about the gallons of tea they made daily at the Barefoot Contessa store, and that she loves to make it when last minute guests stop by.

The preparation is straightforward: steep four Lemon Zinger tea bags and four Red Zinger tea bags in four cups of boiling water. At around 10 minutes, remove the tea bags and add 4 cups of apple juice (RW Knudsen's is our favorite store-bought brand). Place in the refrigerator to cool and serve over ice. This refreshing beverage pairs beautifully with a sourdough sandwich layered with fresh tomatoes and whipped cream cheese, or alongside a sophisticated evening charcuterie spread.