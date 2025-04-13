Turn Leftover Cream Cheese Into Decadent Pancakes

If you've never made your own pancakes from scratch, our basic buttermilk pancakes recipe will pave the way to a whole new world. The best thing about making homemade pancakes is that you can change up the recipe however you please, as long as you know how to add pancake mix-ins the right way. Pancakes can be a great way of using up old ingredients, and that includes your leftover cream cheese. Not only does this add an extra velvety texture, but it brings richness, decadence, and depth of flavor to any recipe you decide to incorporate it into. We suggest tossing a tablespoon or two into your favorite pancake recipe. Just be sure not to over-mix the batter, or your pancakes could become tough, chewy, and too glutinous.

There's an even easier way to make leftover cream cheese into the tastiest pancakes, too. You just need eggs and cream cheese, and that's it. These pancakes won't rise because they don't have any leavening agent or flour, but they're tender, delectable, and moist. They're also low in carbs and gluten free thanks to leaving the flours and starches out. With one egg per every ounce of cream cheese you use, you'll get thin and delicate crepe-like pancakes that you can top with anything your heart desires. Just blend together the cream cheese and eggs and cook like you would with a regular pancake. That's all there is to it!