Turn Leftover Cream Cheese Into Decadent Pancakes
If you've never made your own pancakes from scratch, our basic buttermilk pancakes recipe will pave the way to a whole new world. The best thing about making homemade pancakes is that you can change up the recipe however you please, as long as you know how to add pancake mix-ins the right way. Pancakes can be a great way of using up old ingredients, and that includes your leftover cream cheese. Not only does this add an extra velvety texture, but it brings richness, decadence, and depth of flavor to any recipe you decide to incorporate it into. We suggest tossing a tablespoon or two into your favorite pancake recipe. Just be sure not to over-mix the batter, or your pancakes could become tough, chewy, and too glutinous.
There's an even easier way to make leftover cream cheese into the tastiest pancakes, too. You just need eggs and cream cheese, and that's it. These pancakes won't rise because they don't have any leavening agent or flour, but they're tender, delectable, and moist. They're also low in carbs and gluten free thanks to leaving the flours and starches out. With one egg per every ounce of cream cheese you use, you'll get thin and delicate crepe-like pancakes that you can top with anything your heart desires. Just blend together the cream cheese and eggs and cook like you would with a regular pancake. That's all there is to it!
The best techniques and add-ins for your cream cheese pancakes
The big thing is to make sure you mix your batter well. You'll want to stick your cream cheese and eggs into a blender to get a perfect, smooth consistency. The best part about this 2 ingredient recipe is the fact that you don't have to worry about over-mixing or messing with the gluten, because there is none. You want your batter to have a homogeneous texture and be easy to pour. Keep in mind the batter will spread out quite a bit, so don't overcrowd your pan. When adding the cream cheese to your usual pancake batter, we suggest blending the eggs and cream cheese together first so you can avoid that over-mixing issue.
As for add-ins, we have 10 unexpected upgrades for delicious pancakes to jump-start your creative juices. We personally suggest adding pumpkin puree and cinnamon for a pumpkin cream cheese muffin-esque experience. Serve it with warm maple syrup to really drive those fall flavors home. If you want something a little lighter and brighter, toss some lemon juice into the batter and top with fresh cut strawberries and a simple strawberry syrup. You can also mix in chocolate chips and go for a chocolate drizzle with whipped cream to take these from a breakfast to a decadent dessert. However you decide to dress your cream cheese pancakes up, you'll be sure to find something you can happily devour.