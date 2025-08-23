Potato Salad Doesn't Have To Have Actual Potatoes — This Clever Substitute Proves It

It goes without saying that most people would assume a potato salad contains potatoes, right? However, you may find it fun to discover that gnocchi can actually take on the starring role instead. And why not? It's basically just potato in another form, specifically the form of delicious little dumplings, that bring a whole new element to potato salad. Visually, it's a beautiful upgrade, just imagine big glossy dumplings coated in a creamy dressing.

A big reason this works is because instead of simply absorbing the dressing the way potato does, gnocchi kind of works with it, letting the mayo cling to all its little creases and edges. To really pull it off, cook them lightly, as they'll just turn to mush if cooked for too long, which is exactly why you should never boil store-bought gnocchi. We want to keep them intact, with a little bite. Pan-searing them is probably the best way to go here, which will also give them a crispy, toasty little golden edge that boiling can't compete with. And this clever twist kind of celebrates the potato salad's ever-evolving history. While Southern cooks add pickles and boiled eggs, in Germany they use a vinaigrette and bacon, so why not bring gnocchi to the table too?