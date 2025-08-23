Are Any Longhorn Steakhouse Steaks Grass-Fed?

Step into any Longhorn Steakhouse and you may be plagued with one burning, health-conscious question: Are these steaks really grass-fed? Well, the answer is yes — but also, not really. In a technical sense, yes, the steaks at Longhorn are grass-fed, because most cattle in the United States spend part of their lives eating grass. Grass feeding is not exclusive to Longhorn beef or any other brand, since it is the standard practice in the U.S. beef industry. Calves are born and raised on grass, but after the juvenile stage, their diet changes.

Responding to a consumer question on Yelp, a Longhorn guest relations officer clarified that the chain serves grain-finished beef. The key difference comes when the now-mature cattle are "finished," or fed for the final few months before slaughter. They are moved to feedlots and switched to a grain-based fattening diet. Grain is cheaper, and it produces consistent fat marbling that the average American's taste buds tend to prefer.

Grass-fed beef and grain-fed beef differ in notable ways. For example, grain finishing has been found to change both the nutritional and flavor quality of the beef so much that it can override characteristics gained in the earlier grass-fed period. So while it could still be labeled "grass-fed", that description doesn't tell the overall story. After all, even "organic" and "grass-fed" beef are technically not the same thing.