What Company Manufactures Ikea's US Dishwashers?
Ikea is best known for its mysteriously inexpensive Swedish meatballs and its flat-pack furniture. While lesser known, the company also sells a wide range of home appliances, including dishwashers. Given Ikea's brand, it's easy to assume that the company would make its own appliances, but that is not the case, as it has partnered with other major manufacturers. Whirlpool was the primary supplier for Ikea dishwashers sold in the United States. As with the nature of business, suppliers change over time. That said, it appears that most evidence points to Electrolux, which is the parent company of Frigidaire.
A recent Reuters report shared that only 10% of Ikea products are produced by local U.S. manufacturers. That said, frequent changes in suppliers are more common in the American market. Whirlpool appliances were once standard across Ikea stores, but since 2020, Electrolux has been manufacturing appliances throughout America and Canada.
Although the reason behind the switch has not been made public, industry watchers think it might be due to competitive pricing or production capacity. Nevertheless, Ikea has maintained that its dishwashers are built to the same standards of quality regardless of which company produces the product. Whether the appliance is made by Whirlpool or Electrolux, an Ikea dishwasher delivers the same reliable performance.
How Ikea's dishwashers compare to big-box brands
When it comes to day-to-day performance, Ikea dishwashers are a good middle contender compared to big-box counterparts like LG and Kitchen Aid. Everything from cleaning and water efficiency to noise levels is comparable to other Electrolux-made models. Interestingly enough, a 2025 Consumer Reports article noted that Ikea dishwashers did better than other dishwasher brands, including Electrolux and Frigidaire, which could be a symptom of brand loyalty.
However, in some Reddit forums, Ikea dishwasher owners have mentioned minor reliability issues with Ikea dishwashers, which could be from making a simple mistake that's a result of human error. Moreover, other reviews show Whirlpool ranks highest, closely followed by Ikea, with Frigidaire and Electrolux at the bottom end.
In the end, price is where Ikea shines, and while you could categorize this as "get what you pay for" mentality, you are getting a dishwasher at a lower cost — Ikea dishwashers range between $300 to $800. For anyone who wants a budget-friendly dishwasher that can get the job done even when you rinse your dishes before loading them in the dishwasher, Ikea is an easy choice to make. Moreover, Ikea's dishwasher is very much on par with its big-box cousins.