Why Zucchini Might Be The Most Versatile Breakfast Ingredient In Your Kitchen

Whether you enjoy hot bowls of oatmeal, eggs and bacon, or muffins topped with butter and jam, there's one ingredient you can easily use to upgrade all your favorite morning meals: zucchini. This vibrant green low-carb veggie is versatile and packed with nutrients like vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants to fuel your body for the day ahead.

Zucchini has a mellow flavor that complements fatty breakfast meats like bacon or sausage and folds imperceptibly into egg scrambles, muffins, pancakes, or bread. Next to more distinct ingredients you can add to your scrambled eggs, such as sardines and garlic, zucchini's mild taste is simple to dress up or down.

But it brings more than delicate flavor to the menu. Zucchini is high in water, so you can also use it to add a touch of moisture or improve the texture of certain recipes. When you're looking for an easy, foolproof way to add more vegetables to your morning meals, zucchini can be a workhorse in all sorts of breakfast dishes.