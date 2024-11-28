Why Soft Cheeses Are The Worst For Those With Lactose Intolerance

Ah, the ever-complicated relationship between delicious cheese and someone dealing with lactose intolerance. If you're lucky enough to not know what that is, lactose intolerance is the dietary inability to break down lactose, a sugar found in most dairy products, and it can cause some pretty unpleasant side effects. Though there are varying degrees of sensitivity, at times it can feel like a game of roulette when it comes to selecting what to eat. Luckily, when it comes to cheese specifically, there are some guardrails to take into account. If lactose is an issue for you, dietitians say it's best to stick to hard, aged cheeses. But why?

The higher level of lactose a dairy product contains, the harder it will be for someone with sensitivity or intolerance to digest. Soft cheeses tend to have the highest lactose content of any other type of cheese. Included in this list are highly processed options, like American or Velveeta, as well as actual soft-textured cheeses, like ricotta or cottage cheese. For example, a hard, aged cheese like gouda has a lactose content anywhere between 0 and 2.2%, while a soft cheese like pasteurized American can contain nearly 14.2% lactose. In terms of your tummy, sticking to that lower percentage will absolutely make all the difference.