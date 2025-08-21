2 Methods For Storing Fresh Rosemary From Your Garden

If you're a seasoned gardener, you're probably familiar with rosemary and have already reaped the year-after-year benefits of planting this rustic herb. However, once it has been picked, the timer begins, and the freshness of the herb quickly begins to fade. Typically, rosemary will only last about two to three days if picked and left in a plastic bag. Fortunately, there are a few simple tricks that can extend its life for days, weeks, or even months, and they involve paper towels, water, and your fridge.

Rosemary's flavor comes from its natural oils and other compounds known as monoterpenes, and without the right storage, those properties start to fade. That said, the two most reliable methods to preserve your rosemary are wrapping it in a damp paper towel or storing it in fresh water.

Ultimately, each one has its own benefits and drawbacks depending on how you plan to use it. A nice feature for preserving the herb is that you won't need any special equipment beyond what you already have in your kitchen.